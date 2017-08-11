 
Industry News





Find Your Coast Apparel Brand Maintains Its Commitment to Fashion

 
 
Find Your Coast
Find Your Coast
 
CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Find Your Coast  is pleased to present its 2017 collection that continues to push the boundaries of fashionable and functional surfwear. The new collection expands upon Find Your Coast signature look by fusing the elegance of retro design with modern, innovative cuts, fresh colors, and contemporary prints, with a more ready-to-wear items that easily transition from the ocean to any après surf occasion. The brand offers fashionable surfwear collections for both Men and Women and is currently experiencing strong worldwide growth based on its successful retail strategy.

DP the founder of FYC Brands commented "I plan to continue developing the brands and building the culture behind the brands through our Brand Ambassadors Program. Working on becoming more active in public events, maybe partnering with other new companies and just generally building brand awareness. I have proven the brand can impact people in Southern California, South Florida, East Coast, West Coast, Brazil, Ecuador, Australia, New Zealand and more. I see the brand reaching worldwide distribution and bringing all the likeminded people of the world together. It will be an astounding satisfaction."

FYC Brands has introduced two labels with very bright future into the market place, the brands are the Venture Pro Brand and the Find Your Coast brand. The venture pro is introduced into the lifestyles for the doers and the looker

The brand is active on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The social media pages have an amazing group of contributors that offer their views, their journeys, their passions, and their lifestyles.

About the Designer

DP is a skilled, experienced and proficient designer with an eye for detail. He started his journey as a designer at an early age when he developed a keen interest in knowing full details about clothing brands. He is fascinated by fashion concepts on music videos, photos, lifestyles, sports as well as reality television. After years of perfecting his art, he organically built a strong clientele and following. Today FYC Brands business has expanded. He has built a culture behind his vision that people now gravitate to.

For more information please contact:

Email: Hello@Findyourcoast.Com Or Brandrep@Findyourcoast.Com

Website: http://www.findyourcoast.com

Social Media Pages:

instagram @findyourcoast

instagram @thecoastallife

instagram @realventurepro

facebook @findyourcoastapparel

twitter @findyourcoast
