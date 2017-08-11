News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Find Your Coast Apparel Brand Maintains Its Commitment to Fashion
DP the founder of FYC Brands commented "I plan to continue developing the brands and building the culture behind the brands through our Brand Ambassadors Program. Working on becoming more active in public events, maybe partnering with other new companies and just generally building brand awareness. I have proven the brand can impact people in Southern California, South Florida, East Coast, West Coast, Brazil, Ecuador, Australia, New Zealand and more. I see the brand reaching worldwide distribution and bringing all the likeminded people of the world together. It will be an astounding satisfaction."
FYC Brands has introduced two labels with very bright future into the market place, the brands are the Venture Pro Brand and the Find Your Coast brand. The venture pro is introduced into the lifestyles for the doers and the looker
The brand is active on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The social media pages have an amazing group of contributors that offer their views, their journeys, their passions, and their lifestyles.
About the Designer
DP is a skilled, experienced and proficient designer with an eye for detail. He started his journey as a designer at an early age when he developed a keen interest in knowing full details about clothing brands. He is fascinated by fashion concepts on music videos, photos, lifestyles, sports as well as reality television. After years of perfecting his art, he organically built a strong clientele and following. Today FYC Brands business has expanded. He has built a culture behind his vision that people now gravitate to.
For more information please contact:
Email: Hello@Findyourcoast.Com Or Brandrep@Findyourcoast.Com
Website: http://www.findyourcoast.com
Social Media Pages:
instagram @findyourcoast
instagram @thecoastallife
instagram @realventurepro
facebook @findyourcoastapparel
twitter @findyourcoast
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 11, 2017