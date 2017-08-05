First Financial Equity Corp. announces new ownership group

Jeff Graves and Randy Sitzman purchased ownership of FFEC from Founder George Fischer.

First Financial Equity Corp.

Contact

Laurie Anderson

***@prexperts.com Laurie Anderson

End

-- First Financial Equity Corporation (FFEC) recently announced that two of its key management team members have purchased the privately owned financial services company from Founder George E. Fischer.Jeff Graves and Randy Sitzman recently assumed their new roles with FFEC. In addition to their tenure with FFEC, each of them has served in various roles at Morgan Stanley.Graves, located in FFEC's Dallas, Tex. office, is the new Chief Executive Officer and President, and served as Branch Manager of the Dallas office for more than 11 years. He was National Sales Director at Banc of America Investment Services, Inc. and an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley prior to joining FFEC. Graves was with Morgan Stanley for 17 years.Sitzman has relocated to Scottsdale from the FFEC Billings, Mont. office and is currently the Chief Compliance Officer. He served as the FFEC Billings Office Branch Manager for more than eight years. Sitzman served as Branch Manager and Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley and a Financial Advisor for Shearson Lehman/Smith Barney prior to joining FFEC.Fischer founded the full-service brokerage firm in 1985. "The new ownership group is committed to continuing the culture of integrity, compliance, success and personalized customer service, and growing the firm from a regional to a national firm," says Graves.About FFECFounded in 1985, FFEC is a full-service wealth management and brokerage company. It currently has offices located in Arizona (Scottsdale, Surprise and Tucson), California (Riverside, San Diego, and Long Beach), Colorado (Denver, Greenwood Village, Aspen and Basalt), Kansas (Wichita), Montana (Billings), Nevada (Reno), North Dakota (Fargo), Texas (Dallas and Waco) and Wyoming (Casper). For more information, visit ffec.com .