Behind the scenes with TV's Dysfunctional Family in Married . . . With Children
Married . . . with Children premiered on Fox TV in 1987 and updated the Don Ameche and Frances Langford radio comedy series, The Bickersons, and Jackie Gleason's TV classic, The Honeymooners, with a raunchy, cutting-edge slant that focused on a lovable yet laughable family headed by endearingly flawed Al (Ed O'Neill), his housework-hating wife, sexy daughter, and randy son. For 11 seasons, the brilliant team of talent put the funk in dysfunctional.
Rediscover the exhilarating humor and intellectual excitement in Denise Noe's first book. She delves behind-the-scenes with Michael Moye, Ron Leavitt, Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, David Faustino, David Garrison, Amanda Bearse, E. E. Bell, and Ritch Shydner.
You'll be fascinated by the story of how two rogue writers created a deliberately off-the-wall program; how it almost got derailed before production began; how a controversy could have plucked the series off the air but ended up injecting a much needed shot in the arm; how a reality-based show occasionally—
Illustrated. Bibliography. Appendix featuring episode synopses.
