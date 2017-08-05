 
Industry News





Behind the scenes with TV's Dysfunctional Family in Married . . . With Children

 
 
Married With Children SMALL
Married With Children SMALL
 
ALBANY, Ga. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- BearManor Media announces the release of The Complete Married . . . With Children Book: TV's Dysfunctional Family Phenomenon by Denise Noe.

Married . . . with Children premiered on Fox TV in 1987 and updated the Don Ameche and Frances Langford radio comedy series, The Bickersons, and Jackie Gleason's TV classic, The Honeymooners, with a raunchy, cutting-edge slant that focused on a lovable yet laughable family headed by endearingly flawed Al (Ed O'Neill), his housework-hating wife, sexy daughter, and randy son. For 11 seasons, the brilliant team of talent put the funk in dysfunctional.

Rediscover the exhilarating humor and intellectual excitement in Denise Noe's first book. She delves behind-the-scenes with Michael Moye, Ron Leavitt, Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, David Faustino, David Garrison, Amanda Bearse, E. E. Bell, and Ritch Shydner.

You'll be fascinated by the story of how two rogue writers created a deliberately off-the-wall program; how it almost got derailed before production began; how a controversy could have plucked the series off the air but ended up injecting a much needed shot in the arm; how a reality-based show occasionally—and courageously—ventured into comedy with a fantasy, horror, and/or science fiction spin.

Illustrated. Bibliography. Appendix featuring episode synopses.

#####

Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.

About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.

For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.

Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions)

Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.

BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/

Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
Click to Share