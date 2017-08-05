News By Tag
Local IT Firm Announces Relocation to Larger Office Space on Cochrane Dr
As of Friday, August, 11th 2017, PACE Technical Services has a new mailing and billing address:
PACE Technical Services
475 Cochrane Drive, Unit 4
Markham, ON
L3R 9R5
In true PACE style, the team has been committed to completing the relocation smoothly, with as little disruption to clients as possible. The relocation went seamlessly, with business at PACE only being shut down for {TIME PERIOD}, with operations back up and running by {TIME}. The larger space is a fresh new start for PACE Technical Services. and the team looks forward to how this new space will foster a renewed commitment to their client base.
PACE Technical Services is committed to providing reliable and custom-tailored IT service and support to all their clients. The PACE team works hard to foster prosperity among their entire client-base and is incredibly pleased to grow alongside their clients by continuing to modify and expand their resources, services and systems of support. The move to a larger location on Cochrane Dr. is a direct effort to better serve clients and marks an incredibly valued milestone for the entire PACE team.
"Our entire team looks forward to this new start," says PACE President, Michael Sugrue. "We were ready for an upgrade and the larger space will offer benefits to our team members and clients alike. We can't forward to continue providing and above-standard IT support experience to new and existing clients."
Michael Sugrue is available for an immediate interview about this exciting milestone for PACE Technical Services.
About Pace Technical Services:
PACE Technical Services Inc. is an ISO 9001-2008 Registered Outsourced Managed IT & Cloud Services Provider. Their unique process-driven service reduces IT issues by 50-75% in small to medium sized businesses while helping them leverage technology to increase revenue, reduce overhead and maximize profit at a predictable annual cost. PACE has been recognized repeatedly by industry-leading organizations like Channele2e, MSPMentor and PROFIT™ Magazine as one of the leading Managed IT Service innovators in Canada.
Follow PACE Technical Services by visiting:www.facebook.com/
For more information about Pace Technical Services please visit: www.pacetechnical.com (http://www.pacetechnical.com)
Contact
PACE Technical Services
***@pacetechnical.com
