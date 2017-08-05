 
Industry News





Copper Leaf is now open and selling new homes in Battle Ground

 
 
Lennar's Copper Leaf is now open and selling. Stop by to tour the model home.
Lennar's Copper Leaf is now open and selling. Stop by to tour the model home.
 
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar grand opened their newest community last month with Copper Leaf. This community is now open and selling new homes. Home shoppers are encouraged to contact a New Home Consultant or stop by to view the model home and learn more about what this community has to offer.

"Set in desirable Clark County, Copper Leaf is a great opportunity for families to purchase new," said Sia Howe, Marketing Manager for Lennar Portland. "These single-family home boasts open floorplans and great Everything's Included® features."

In total, home shoppers have four distinctive floorplans to choose from at Copper Leaf. Available in one- to two-story designs, sizes range approximately from 1,659 to 2,322 square feet, three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms.  The floorplans at Copper Leaf are designed for the way people live today, with open-concept living areas, gourmet kitchens and luxurious master suites. New homes are priced from the mid $300,000s.

Every home at Copper Leaf also comes with some of today's most popular upgrades and features at no additional cost thanks to Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program. Features such as solar electric packages, air conditioning, granite countertops in the kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and more (https://www.lennar.com/images/com/files/new-homes/21/87/2...).

Set in Battle Ground (https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/washington/vancouver/bat...), this new community resides in the highly-rated Clark County.  Located just moments away from the community is Kiwanis park with multiple basketball courts, large grass fields, playgrounds for all ages, and picnic areas for enjoying the great outdoors.

Copper Leaf's Welcome Home Center is located at 108 SW 9th Street in Battle Ground. For more information or to contact a New Home Consultant by calling (844) 557-6023 or visiting https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/washington/vancouver/battle-ground/copper-leaf.

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
