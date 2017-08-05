News By Tag
Copper Leaf is now open and selling new homes in Battle Ground
"Set in desirable Clark County, Copper Leaf is a great opportunity for families to purchase new," said Sia Howe, Marketing Manager for Lennar Portland. "These single-family home boasts open floorplans and great Everything's Included® features."
In total, home shoppers have four distinctive floorplans to choose from at Copper Leaf. Available in one- to two-story designs, sizes range approximately from 1,659 to 2,322 square feet, three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. The floorplans at Copper Leaf are designed for the way people live today, with open-concept living areas, gourmet kitchens and luxurious master suites. New homes are priced from the mid $300,000s.
Every home at Copper Leaf also comes with some of today's most popular upgrades and features at no additional cost thanks to Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program. Features such as solar electric packages, air conditioning, granite countertops in the kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and more (https://www.lennar.com/
Set in Battle Ground (https://www.lennar.com/
Copper Leaf's Welcome Home Center is located at 108 SW 9th Street in Battle Ground. For more information or to contact a New Home Consultant by calling (844) 557-6023 or visiting https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
