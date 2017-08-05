 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* San Marcos new homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Marcos
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765

Lennar's Crown Point in San Elijo Hills Grand Opens on Saturday, August 26

New Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Homes Debut with Home Automation Technology
 
 
Experience Lennar's new smart home package at Crown Point's Grand Opening.
Experience Lennar's new smart home package at Crown Point's Grand Opening.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* San Marcos new homes

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* San Marcos - California - US

Subject:
* Products

SAN MARCOS, Calif. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar's Crown Point will Grand Open on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be the first opportunity to tour the model homes, which will showcase Lennar's newly elevated Everything's Included® package that now offers home automation technology at no additional cost. Set inside the highly sought-after San Elijo Hills, the event is a great opportunity for home shoppers to experience Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ smart home technology.

"We are so excited to offer a high level of smart home technology in all the homes at Crown Point without having to charge homebuyers extra," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "This new technology pairs perfectly with our beautiful floorplans offered here, along with the upscale location in San Elijo Hills."

Crown Point is nestled behind the gates of The Estate and The Summit in San Elijo Hills. This luxury community offers new homes atop large homesites that boast spectacular views per location. The collection of homes offer beautiful two-story designs in a variety of floorplans that range in size from approximately 4,471 to 4,987 square feet, four to five bedrooms and four to five bathrooms. More beautiful design details include open gourmet kitchens with large center islands, spacious master suites with walk-in closets and spa-inspired master bathrooms, secondary living spaces such as bonus rooms, club rooms, courtyards and California rooms with fireplaces per plan. Pricing is anticipated to start from the $1 millions.

Available in the collection of floorplans at Crown Point is Lennar's wildly popular The Home Within A Home®. Designed to accommodate multigenerational and dual living situations, these unique floorplans include an attached suite with its own entrance, bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchenette. The innovative design allows for extended families to live together under one roof, all without having to sacrifice privacy.

Lennar has partnered with some of the most trusted and well-respected brands in technology to offer their homeshoppers with home automation features as part of the builder's Everything's Included® program.Lennar's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Home Design™ guarantees consistent, reliable coverage in every room of the home. This allows buyers to control a wide range of included smart products from the most innovative and reliable manufacturers – including Amazon, Baldwin, Honeywell, Lutron, Ring, Ruckus, Samsung and Sonos.

Lennar is the first builder in the world to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes, which meet the guidelines set by the Wi-Fi Alliance, a worldwide network of companies that measure standards of interoperability. Wi-Fi CERTIFEID™ homes map Wi-Fi- signal strength and quality throughout the home during the design process, and then include commercial-grade Ruckus Unleashed Access points that are built into the home for uninterrupted coverage in every square foot. Additional home automation features include the Ring Video Doorbell, which gives residents a look at who is at the front door – even if they aren't even home. Programmable thermostats from Honeywell help maximize energy-efficiency and climate control straight from a smart phone. Amazon's Alexa integrates automation and voice control for all your needs, from online shopping to playing music. Lutron provides control over lighting from a smart phone. And Samsung SmartThings gives homeowners a simple way to automate their daily routines with with hundreds of different connected devices.

Be sure to attend Crown Point's Grand Opening on Saturday, August 26 at the Welcome Home Center, located at 859 Pearl Drive South in San Marcos.

Visit www.lennar.com/sd or call 858-704-5310 for more information. You won't want to miss this opportunity to experience enhanced living in a connected home at this event.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, San Marcos new homes
Industry:Real Estate
Location:San Marcos - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share