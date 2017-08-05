News By Tag
Lennar's Crown Point in San Elijo Hills Grand Opens on Saturday, August 26
New Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Homes Debut with Home Automation Technology
"We are so excited to offer a high level of smart home technology in all the homes at Crown Point without having to charge homebuyers extra," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "This new technology pairs perfectly with our beautiful floorplans offered here, along with the upscale location in San Elijo Hills."
Crown Point is nestled behind the gates of The Estate and The Summit in San Elijo Hills. This luxury community offers new homes atop large homesites that boast spectacular views per location. The collection of homes offer beautiful two-story designs in a variety of floorplans that range in size from approximately 4,471 to 4,987 square feet, four to five bedrooms and four to five bathrooms. More beautiful design details include open gourmet kitchens with large center islands, spacious master suites with walk-in closets and spa-inspired master bathrooms, secondary living spaces such as bonus rooms, club rooms, courtyards and California rooms with fireplaces per plan. Pricing is anticipated to start from the $1 millions.
Available in the collection of floorplans at Crown Point is Lennar's wildly popular The Home Within A Home®. Designed to accommodate multigenerational and dual living situations, these unique floorplans include an attached suite with its own entrance, bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchenette. The innovative design allows for extended families to live together under one roof, all without having to sacrifice privacy.
Lennar has partnered with some of the most trusted and well-respected brands in technology to offer their homeshoppers with home automation features as part of the builder's Everything's Included® program.Lennar's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Home Design™ guarantees consistent, reliable coverage in every room of the home. This allows buyers to control a wide range of included smart products from the most innovative and reliable manufacturers – including Amazon, Baldwin, Honeywell, Lutron, Ring, Ruckus, Samsung and Sonos.
Lennar is the first builder in the world to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes, which meet the guidelines set by the Wi-Fi Alliance, a worldwide network of companies that measure standards of interoperability. Wi-Fi CERTIFEID™ homes map Wi-Fi- signal strength and quality throughout the home during the design process, and then include commercial-grade Ruckus Unleashed Access points that are built into the home for uninterrupted coverage in every square foot. Additional home automation features include the Ring Video Doorbell, which gives residents a look at who is at the front door – even if they aren't even home. Programmable thermostats from Honeywell help maximize energy-efficiency and climate control straight from a smart phone. Amazon's Alexa integrates automation and voice control for all your needs, from online shopping to playing music. Lutron provides control over lighting from a smart phone. And Samsung SmartThings gives homeowners a simple way to automate their daily routines with with hundreds of different connected devices.
Be sure to attend Crown Point's Grand Opening on Saturday, August 26 at the Welcome Home Center, located at 859 Pearl Drive South in San Marcos.
Visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
