 
News By Tag
* Bungalo Records
* Universal Music Group
* Vicious Grind Music Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765

Lunacie Drops 'Feelin Kinda Good' on Vicious Grind Music/Bungalo Records/UMGD

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bungalo Records
Universal Music Group
Vicious Grind Music Group

Industry:
Music

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Projects

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Bay Area Hip Hop star, Lunacie is set to release his new single," Feelin Kinda Good" on August 11. Lunacie is signed with Vicious Grind Music Group which recently signed a music distribution deal with Bungalo Records/Universal Music Group Dist. Lunacie's music release, "Feelin Kinda Good," represents his debut track under the new distribution.

"On behalf of Vicious Grind music group, we are excited about Lunacie's music releasing through Bungalo Records. It is an incredible opportunity to work with Bungalo especially with their reach to Universal Music Group for distribution," says Darryle James, President of Vicious Grind Music Group.

About Lunacie

Lunacie is a talented Bay Area hip hop recording artist, writer and producer on the rise. Born in Oakland, CA, Lunacie aka Big Lune discovered his passion for music at an early age learning to play multiple instruments including piano, drums, saxophone, kalimbas, organ, & congas. He produced his first album "Underground Disciples Vol. 1" through Empirical Music Company leading to tour dates on the road. As a live performing artist, Lunacie has opened for many major artists like T.I. & Souljah, Mike Jones, Mystikal, Rick Ross, Webbie, Trina, Trillville, to name a few.

About Vicious Grind Music Group

Vicious Grind Music Group is a professional music label based in the Bay Area. As a division of Vicious Grind Global, Vicious Grind Music Group is on a mission to become one of the Bay Area's premiere independent hip hop and entertainment
companies. The label prides itself on its current roster of quality artists and projects in development soon to hit the US and global markets.

About Bungalo Records
Bungalo Records has exclusively circulated music via Universal Music Group Distribution for 15 years, successfully providing Universal Music Group Distribution with top 10 records in all genres of music including project releases with top artists such as Grammy-nominated producer, Rodney Jerkins, Grammy winning vocalist, Patti Labelle, Carl Thomas, legendary Jazz saxophonist Ronnie Laws, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Babyface_%28musician%29), Tracey Edmonds (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tracey_Edmonds), Russell Simmons (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russell_Simmons) and Jonathan Lewis to name a few.

Lunacie's release, "Feelin Kinda Good," is set to be released through Vicious Grind Music Group/Bungalo Records/UMGD on August 11.It will be available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and other major digital outlets.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/feelin-kinda-good-single/id1266454994

Contact
AWJ Platinum
***@awjplatinum.com
End
Source:AWJ Platinum
Email:***@awjplatinum.com Email Verified
Tags:Bungalo Records, Universal Music Group, Vicious Grind Music Group
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AWJ Platinum PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share