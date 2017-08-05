News By Tag
Lunacie Drops 'Feelin Kinda Good' on Vicious Grind Music/Bungalo Records/UMGD
"On behalf of Vicious Grind music group, we are excited about Lunacie's music releasing through Bungalo Records. It is an incredible opportunity to work with Bungalo especially with their reach to Universal Music Group for distribution,"
About Lunacie
Lunacie is a talented Bay Area hip hop recording artist, writer and producer on the rise. Born in Oakland, CA, Lunacie aka Big Lune discovered his passion for music at an early age learning to play multiple instruments including piano, drums, saxophone, kalimbas, organ, & congas. He produced his first album "Underground Disciples Vol. 1" through Empirical Music Company leading to tour dates on the road. As a live performing artist, Lunacie has opened for many major artists like T.I. & Souljah, Mike Jones, Mystikal, Rick Ross, Webbie, Trina, Trillville, to name a few.
About Vicious Grind Music Group
Vicious Grind Music Group is a professional music label based in the Bay Area. As a division of Vicious Grind Global, Vicious Grind Music Group is on a mission to become one of the Bay Area's premiere independent hip hop and entertainment
companies. The label prides itself on its current roster of quality artists and projects in development soon to hit the US and global markets.
About Bungalo Records
Bungalo Records has exclusively circulated music via Universal Music Group Distribution for 15 years, successfully providing Universal Music Group Distribution with top 10 records in all genres of music including project releases with top artists such as Grammy-nominated producer, Rodney Jerkins, Grammy winning vocalist, Patti Labelle, Carl Thomas, legendary Jazz saxophonist Ronnie Laws, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds
Lunacie's release, "Feelin Kinda Good," is set to be released through Vicious Grind Music Group/Bungalo Records/UMGD on August 11.It will be available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and other major digital outlets.
https://itunes.apple.com/
