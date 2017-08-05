 
Dr. Glatt of Premier Plastic Surgery Center of NJ announces Glenn C Breslauer has joined his staff

Dr. Brian Glatt is proud to announce that Glenn C. Breslauer has joined the Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey, and will initially serve as the practice Director of Marketing.
 
 
MORRISTOWN, N.J. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Brian Glatt is proud to announce that Glenn C. Breslauer has joined the Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey in August 2017, and will initially serve as the practice Director of Marketing.

"I am really excited to announce that Glenn C. Breslauer has joined the Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey." said Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brian Glatt. "Glenn is a leader in Medical Practice marketing, and has over 25 years of experience in marketing, digital design and staff management. Glenn will initially be joining my staff in a management position and his initial responsibilities will center on marketing, website and social media management, as well as direct management of all staff including our skin care providers." added Dr. Glatt.

During the course of his career, Glenn has been integral in the design and development of a successful Dermatology practice & Medical Spa, designed and marketed products in the consumer retail space and has managed a Marketing Department for an leading Industrial Manufacturing company. Glenn is the author of 'There are no life lessons, it's called life and it's all one big lesson.' available in paperback and ePub format on Amazon and the Apple iBooks store.

About Dr. Brian Glatt

Brian S. Glatt, MD, FACS graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, and earned top honors in his chosen area: the Biological Basis of Behavior. While at Penn, Dr. Glatt was the recipient of the Eliot Stellar Prize for his senior honors thesis, which has since been published, based on research performed at the world-renowned Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Glatt went on to receive his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, followed by completion of the prestigious Integrated Plastic Surgery Residency Program at the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Following his residency, Dr. Glatt completed a specialized fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, focusing on state of the art, advanced microsurgical and reconstructive techniques, particularly of the breast. At the University of Pennsylvania and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Glatt trained under many world-renowned plastic surgeons. Having had the opportunity to work on many news-making and complex surgical cases, Dr. Glatt possesses the expertise to perform everything from the most commonly performed to the most complicated surgical procedures.

http://www.drbrianglatt.com

Glenn C. Breslauer
973-889-9300
***@drbrianglatt.com
Click to Share