Minnesota Senator and Congresswoman Voice Support for PPGJLI Celebration

 
 
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Minnesota's Senator Amy McCollum and Congresswoman Betty Klobuchar sent letters of support and recognition for the highly successful Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute (http://ppgjli.org/)'s (PPGJLI) 1st Annual Community Celebration.

"With the support of local businesses, we were able to raise over $2,000 and donate 200 books to children at our community celebration," said Dr. Artika Tyner, CEO of PPGJLI. "Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute measures success one leader at a time. Every time we provide a young person with the tools to be a better leader in the future, then we are accomplishing our goals."

St. Paul Councilmember, Dai Thao, provided opening remarks to kick off the event that was held on July 15, 2017, a day that was declared Planting People Growing Justice Day by the City of Saint Paul. The PPGJLI honored the accomplishments of three educators, Johnny Allen, Jr., Dorothy Barnes-Griswold, and Bishop Dr. Dorothy Blaylark-Hill.

The celebration was the culmination of support and sponsorship by numerous entities, including Highland Park Senior High School that hosted the festivities. The Science Museum of Minnesota served as a sponsor for the gala and hosted a science lab.

White Castle manager, Marvin Wright, donated food for the celebration and the restaurant hosted a reading station. Michael Carter, Jr. provided the day's music and Half Price books donated all the books that were distributed.

Members of the Thrivent action team graciously provided volunteers to help provide services, assistance and ensure that guests all had a good time. The event garnered support and sponsorship from diverse sources ranging from individuals, local and national businesses, the state's historical society and the Minnesota Twins Major League baseball team.

PPGJLI conducts an extensive array of projects, programs and initiatives (https://www.facebook.com/plantingpeoplegrowingjustice/)highlighting education, engagement and training to foster youth leadership on a global stage, particularly for girls and women. The organization mentors small business owners and was named by SCORE as an American Small Business Champion.

The organization's newest project will be the release of a children's book in the fall of 2017, "Making a Difference: The Story of Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire." (http://artikatyner.com/miss-freedom-fighter-esq/) It features powerful female leaders that have made a major impact within multiple arenas.

The PPGJLI's 1st Annual Community Celebration was a truly collaborative and inclusive celebration honoring outstanding community leaders and bringing together people and entities at the local, state and national level for a day of sharing and recognition of the greatness that lives in everyone.

