Rocket.Chat Extends Support to Open Source Initiative and Community
"We're very excited to announce Rocket.Chat's sponsorship, not only because of their generous financial support, but also because they'll be providing access to the Rocket.Chat platform itself in support of our Incubator Projects and Working Groups," said Patrick Masson, OSI General Manager. "The OSI community is highly distributed, and access to a collaboration platform like Rocket.Chat will help our community organize, co-create and manage the very important work underway to increase the understanding and adoption of open source software."
The OSI provides opportunities and resources—web hosting, wikis, mailing lists, etc.—for open source advocates to self-organize around affinity issues and projects. These "Incubator Projects" are dedicated to addressing a specific need of, and for, the open source community in line with the OSI's mission of education and advocacy while building bridges among different constituencies. Incubator projects focus on the creation of resources for open source communities, development practices, licensing or any other non-code aspect of the open source ecosystem. With the addition of Rocket.Chat as a Premium Corporate Sponsor, another valuable tool has been added to the resources the OSI can provide Incubator Projects to help advance the open source movement.
Rocket.Chat is the leading open source team communication platform. A free Slack alternative to take back control of your data, save time and increase productivity. Communicate anywhere with our web, embeddable, desktop and mobile clients. Message, screenshare and conduct audio and video conferences in private, public and guest channels. Secure user roles with our advanced access control tools. Embed chat in your web and mobile applications with LiveChat and transform your team chat into a single communication platform for messaging, customer support and lead generation. Make Rocket.Chat your own with our open source community, partnership integrations, plugins and powerful APIs.
Founded in 1998, the Open Source Initiative (OSI) protects and promotes open source software, development and communities, championing software freedom in society through education, collaboration, and infrastructure, stewarding the Open Source Definition, and preventing abuse of the ideals and ethos inherent to the open source movement. The OSI is a California public benefit corporation, with 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. For more information about the OSI, or to learn how to become a sponsor, please visit: http://opensource.org.
Italo VIgnoli
OSI Director & Marketing/Communications Chair
***@opensource.org
