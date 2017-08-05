Mounts Botanical Garden Invites Public to 25 Fun & Informative Horticultural Events

Yoga in the Garden, Sunday mornings at Mounts Botanical Garden

-- Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County Invites the Public to 25 Fun and Informative Horticultural Events in September & October· Qigong/Tai Chi in the Garden – September 7, 14, 21 & 28· Yoga in the Garden – September 10, 17 & 24, October, 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29· Cooking in the Garden – September 11 & 21· Got Sprouts? Sprouting for the Health of It! – September 13· Summer Evening Stroll – September 13· Exotic Plant & Orchid Sale and Indoor Arts & Craft Fair – September 16-17· The Essence of Scent: Fragrant Flowers (at the Palm Beach Gardens) – September 28· Designing & Creating the Home Landscape – October 4, 11, 18 & 25· Palm & Cycad Sale – October 7-8· The Literary Garden: Book Discussion – October 10· Stories in the Garden – October 13(West Palm Beach, FL – August 8, 2017) Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting 25 fun and informative horticultural events during September and October, including a new 4-part series on landscape design and the return of such perennial favorites as the Palm & Cycad Sale, the Literary Gardenbook discussion series and the delightful Stories in the Garden for children 2 through 6.SeptemberQigong/Tai Chi in the GardenThursday, September 7 – 9 to 10 amMounts Pavilion$10 for members; $15 for nonmembersInstructor: Dorothy Rettay, Level IV QigongPronounced "chee-gong,"Qigong literally means "energy practice" and is for people interested in taking charge of their health and inner peace. Natural benefits include reducing stress, increasing vitality, improving concentration and sense of balance, how to heal or better manage an illness and more.Yoga in the GardenSunday SerenitySunday, September 10 – 8 amAt the Hutcheson Portico Area (Back of Garden)$10 for members; $15 for nonmembersWhat better way to relax, refresh, and reflect than practicing yoga in the tropical landscape of Mounts Botanical Garden? When postures, breath work, and nature come together, there is potential to create an experience of connecting back to our environment. The sounds of nature itself can often remind us to center our awareness.Cooking in the GardenCreative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene ProductionsTopic: Easy Peasy Hummus Made from Scratch, Traditional VariationsMonday, September 11 – 6 to 8 pmMounts Pavilion$10 for members; $15 for nonmembersInstructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green ChampionJoin popular chef and urban farmer Nina Kauder for these informative, fun, and hands-on presentations. Chef Nina's classes have been recognized by Florida Weekly's The Best of 2017 for Palm Beach County! Graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Chef Nina is a local expert in organic, sustainable, and nutritious eats.(Note: Please let Mounts know ahead of time of any food allergies, such as a nut allergy.)Note:To register for any of the events and workshops at The Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County, go online at www.mounts.org/eventcalendar or call 561.233.1751. Events at Mounts are accessible to people with disabilities.About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and the Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.Mounts Botanical Garden is open everyday (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. The suggested donation for entry to the Garden, including the new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, is $5 per person. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.Available for Interview:Rochelle Wolberg, Curator-DirectorMounts Botanical Garden561.233.1730rwolberg@pbcgov.orgMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net