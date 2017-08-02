50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Makes His Acting Debut In Award - Winning Film "Dope Fiend"

Marquise Jackson

Media Contact

Kathy Liautaud/KLPR Group

kathy@klprgroup.com Kathy Liautaud/KLPR Group

End

-- Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017,in conjunction withheld a private screening of the award-winning film,atin Brooklyn. The screening was followed by a Q and A from the cast and crew. The event was attended by press and media including legendary photographerofImages. "Dope Fiend" was written and directed byand Executive Produced byand ProducerThe film starsand in his on-screen debut,sonThe complex plot goes as follows, as shared by the producers: "In a twisted tale of gentrification, Profit, a Brooklyn drug dealer, finds his family in the middle of an intricate plot for gentrification against evil landlords fueling a war. They use covert tactics that only benefits them in the removal of everyone from the neighborhood. An illiterate child of dope fiend parents, Profit is driven by the love for his grandma who raised him - he will do what it takes to fund a better life for her and his family. Profit's savvy and introspective philosophy is a stark contrast to the ruthless, violent ways of his rival and Latin kingpin, Santiago, igniting a perpetual war. When Profit's associate Oscar is killed, Oscar's alluring Rastafina girlfriend, Isis, is forced to seek revenge in order to survive, culminating in a real life crime drama of Shakespearian proportions. Based on true events.""Dope Fiend' tells an important story that shouldn't be forgotten, being based on true events," commented a spokesperson from the film. "The gentrification of Brooklyn wasn't something as smooth and clean as many people would like to think or suggest, and the line between hero and villain in NYC is often a very surprising one. Dope Fiend delivers the brutal truth in these areas, while never losing track of the people caught up in the conspiracy and chaos, their friendships, betrayals and very real love. We're looking forward to the film's release. We think it's going to provoke some real thought and discussion, in addition to being very exciting and entertaining."For more information and the latestnews, be sure to visitopens nationwide onhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1UhDKEFJuoFor interviews and press inquiries please contactat kathy@klprgroup.comThe road to Janelle Abraham's Directorial debut has been a 'coming of age' tale with both classic and unique notes. She was first spotted in music videos for artists like Whitney Houston, George Michael, and Busta Rhymes. It was not long before she hustled her way onto TV and film sets where she would chance upon the invaluable guidance of Mike Ellis, Assistant Director for the Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Spike Lee. Abraham parlayed Ellis' tutelage into a colorful portfolio of music videos, that she directed and produced for artists such as Tarrus Riley (VP Records), Jim Jones (Diplomat Records), Freeway (Rocafella Records), Raekwon the Chef (Wu Tang Clan), Papoose (Love & Hip Hop), Flavour N'abania (2nite Entertainment, Nigeria), and Noreaga (Penalty Records). In addition to music videos, Abraham landed a distribution deal for a documentary she directed covering the life and times of legendary rap group, Mobb Deep.Abraham is eagerly positioning to become a balancing force in a status quo driven TV & Film industry, which currently portrays but a narrow slice of urban life.KLPR Group, LLC is a New York - based boutique public relations, marketing and communications consulting firm catering to a broad based clientele in the worlds of entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and music. KLPR Group was founded 10 years ago by publicist and brand architect Kathy Liautaud who built her resume working with Wyclef Jean, Jerry Wonda, Rich Dollaz, BET, MTV, Angela and Vanessa Simmons and working as a freelance consultant with AKOO, Parish Nation and Triple Fat Goose and Born Fly. A seasoned and accomplished branding guru and publicist. Ms. Liautaud started her firm when she saw there was a void in the public relations, marketing and branding realm that catered to the urban market. KLPR Group offers a more personalized, innovative and cohesive brand solution.KLPR Group are experts in executing strategic and compelling marketing, publicity and branding campaigns that are distinctive, powerful, and caters to their clients needs. KLPR Group specializes in brand management, lifestyle marketing, media/celebrity events, public relations, product placement, fashion styling, image consultant, promotions, special events and brand development. Management skill set includes strategic partnership development, client relationship building, product launches, product seeding, market analysis, promotional opportunity evaluation, strategic planning, procuring sponsors, and program budgeting. Extensive contacts among celebrities and media/press with in-depth experience in creating and managing celebrity/media events for new product brand identification and public recognition.