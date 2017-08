Premier Assurance Group Names Ivonne Garrote-Torra VP of Finance

End

-- Premier Assurance Group (PA Group), headquartered in Coral Gables, is proud to welcome Ivonne Garrote-Torra as vice president of finance. In her new role, Garrote-Torra will provide leadership and coordination of PA Group's financial planning, debt financing and budget managing to ensure company accounting procedures and reporting, conform to generally accepted accounting principles."We are pleased to have Ivonne join our team to oversee our finance department,"said Charles Jorge, president of PA Group. "She has extensive experience in both finance and the health insurance industries that will prove to be a great benefit to our organization."Garrote-Torra was previously the vice president of finance for Hygea Health Holdings in Doral, Fla., where she oversaw the accounting, finance and analytics for the company. She also served as the vice president of finance and analytics at Molina Healthcare of Florida.Her experience also includes serving as chief financial officer at Medica HealthCare Plans, where she supervised and managed all financial aspects of the company's entities and services, after serving many years as director of finance. She also gained invaluable experience at UnitedHealthcare of Florida where she held different positions for eight years.Garrote-Torra earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from Florida International University.From protecting our clients' health with worldwide coverage to helping them achieve a successful financial future, PA Group creates financial security road maps for life's most significant events. For over 18 years PA Group has guided and protected our international clients with comprehensive health and wealth accumulation solutions. To learn more about PA Group, visit www.pagroupco.com