Premier Assurance Group Names Ivonne Garrote-Torra VP of Finance
"We are pleased to have Ivonne join our team to oversee our finance department,"
Garrote-Torra was previously the vice president of finance for Hygea Health Holdings in Doral, Fla., where she oversaw the accounting, finance and analytics for the company. She also served as the vice president of finance and analytics at Molina Healthcare of Florida.
Her experience also includes serving as chief financial officer at Medica HealthCare Plans, where she supervised and managed all financial aspects of the company's entities and services, after serving many years as director of finance. She also gained invaluable experience at UnitedHealthcare of Florida where she held different positions for eight years.
Garrote-Torra earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from Florida International University.
About PA Group
From protecting our clients' health with worldwide coverage to helping them achieve a successful financial future, PA Group creates financial security road maps for life's most significant events. For over 18 years PA Group has guided and protected our international clients with comprehensive health and wealth accumulation solutions. To learn more about PA Group, visit www.pagroupco.com.
