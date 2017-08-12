 
Forward Science Adds Dental Experience to Focus on DSO Growth

Forward Science hired Sandy Johnson as the Executive Director of Business Development.
 
 
HOUSTON - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Forward Science hired Sandy Johnson as the Executive Director of Business Development. With the continued growth of Forward Science, the Company is looking to partner more with DSOs (Dental Service Organizations) and larger dental groups in efforts to implement their complete ID For Life Program™. The company's first of its kind Complete Oral Wellness Program fits well with DSOs since it has been proven to differentiate practices and increase revenue, all while saving lives.

"Sandy has a one of a kind skillset" explains Robert J. Whitman, Forward Science Co-Founder and CEO. "Sandy has worked clinically as a hygienist and managed both large and small hygiene teams, so she knows both sides of the industry. With Sandy's rare professional background to go along with her work ethic and get things done attitude, we are excited to see what the future holds for Forward Science in the DSO market."

Sandy joins the Forward Science team with over 22 years of experience as a Dental Hygienist. After her clinical hygiene years, Sandy has worked as part of the Executive Management Team for several DSOs. With her clinical background and understanding of the DSOs business model, Sandy is a perfect fit to introduce the advanced clinical portfolio of Forward Science to groups of all sizes. Sandy has intimate knowledge of the nuances necessary to ensure success within the Hygiene, Restorative and Orthodontic service-lines.

"Joining the Forward Science team seemed like a natural fit because I have been a fan of their products and customer service for years." said Sandy Johnson. Being a part of a company that is committed to using science to enhance the art and science of Dentistry is truly exciting. Though Forward Science is large in vision, they are small enough to be nimble and adjust to the various needs of each DSO and that ability provides short and long term success for the patients, the practice, and the profession. I'm excited for what the future holds".

About Forward Science

Forward Science is a privately held biotechnology company based in Houston, Texas. OralID, Forward Science's flagship product, is an award winning oral cancer screening device that allows clinicians to discover abnormalities that may not be seen under traditional white light examinations. With the success of OralID, Forward Science continued its focus to advance healthcare in oral oncology and launched advanced diagnostic tests (CytID, hpvID, phID, PathID) and treatment options (SalivaMAX, SalivaCAINE). All Forward Science products are designed, developed, and manufactured by their team in-house, ensuring the highest quality of product to go along with their superior customer service. Forward Science has quickly evolved into the industry leader for oral oncology.

To learn more about OralID, or any of Forward Science's products, please visit http://www.ForwardScience.com or call 855-696-7254.

