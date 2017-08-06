RE/MAX Agent Rik Massengale Earns Hall of Fame Award

 
RE/MAX Honors Rik Massengale for Excellent Business Performance
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - Aug. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Rik Massengale of The Massengale Group with RE/MAX DFW Associates has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which honors successful agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with the company. Less than twenty-three percent of all active RE/MAX agents have earned this prestigious award since its inception.

"I am delighted for Rik that he has achieved this mark of distinction," said Mark Wolfe, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX DFW Associates. "Attaining the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award is such a tremendous accomplishment. The level of service and commitment that Rik gives his clients is equally remarkable. He is a tremendous asset to our Flower Mound office."

Mr. Massengalehas been specializing in Commercial Real Estate since 1983. Among Mr. Massengale's list of achievements, he has been ranked #3 in Texas and one of the Top 10 Commercial Brokers nationwide for RE/MAX Commercial in 2016.

Rik and his wife and business partner, Cindy, have been married for over 47 years and have four adult children and 13 grandchildren. "We believe in the importance of developing trust, integrity and confidence with our family and convey the same importance and trust with our clients," said Mr. Massengale.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 115,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Rik Massengale can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.704.6536 or via email at rikm@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

