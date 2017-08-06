News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RE/MAX Agent Rik Massengale Earns Hall of Fame Award
"I am delighted for Rik that he has achieved this mark of distinction,"
Mr. Massengalehas been specializing in Commercial Real Estate since 1983. Among Mr. Massengale's list of achievements, he has been ranked #3 in Texas and one of the Top 10 Commercial Brokers nationwide for RE/MAX Commercial in 2016.
Rik and his wife and business partner, Cindy, have been married for over 47 years and have four adult children and 13 grandchildren. "We believe in the importance of developing trust, integrity and confidence with our family and convey the same importance and trust with our clients," said Mr. Massengale.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 115,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Rik Massengale can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.704.6536 or via email at rikm@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse