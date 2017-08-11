 
Industry News





'Guardian Of Valor' Anthony Anderson To Attend Bristol Motor Speedway Race

 
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Bristol Motor Speedway will be welcoming US Army veteran and founder of Stolen Valor/Guardian of Valor, Anthony Anderson to deliver a track-side pre-race Spartan Pledge to veterans in attendance at 7 pm on Friday, August 18, 2017.

Upon returning in 2010 after a deployment to Afghanistan during his military service as an 11B, or Infantryman, Anderson turned his focus to cases of Stolen Valor. What started as a small Facebook page began to take shape as something much more as Anderson developed his skills for seeking out and investigating cases of falsely claimed military service or claim of undeserved recognition in service. In order to expand his reach in efforts to put an end to cases of Stolen Valor, Anderson established his website, guardianofvalor.com, and made numerous contacts throughout the military community including within specialized departments such as Navy SEALs and Combat Application Groups.

For the past seven years, Anderson has uncovered hundreds of cases of stolen valor earning him national recognition as "The Nations' most prominent Stolen Valor investigator," by CBS Morning News. Anderson regularly contributes to several outlets concerning cases of Stolen Valor and has assisted US senators and state lawmakers in advocating for laws to curb and bring forth consequences for cases of Stolen Valor.

As of 2016, Anderson has retired from military service as his continues serving his country in other ways, ensuring military service and special recognition remains respected and in the hands of those deserving of such titles.

Guardian Of Valor has been chosen as the honor hood for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, Friday August 18, 2017, the race will be broadcasted live from the Bristol Motor Speedway at 8pm on NBCSN. A live feed of the Spartan Pledge, led by Anthony Anderson will also be available.

For more information or to confirm attendance, Veterans Motorsports Inc.'s Chief Operations Officer Karyn Marinella can be reached at a (mailto:kmarinella01@gmail.com).
Page Updated Last on: Aug 11, 2017
