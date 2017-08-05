Lynn University: Mabel Mercer Fndn's Cabaret at Lincoln Center comes to Live at Lynn in 2018

 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Lynn University Announces 2018 season of the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret at Lincoln Center comes to Live at Lynn in 2018

Tickets on sale for Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall performances

   Sidney Myer: Live: Jan. 17
   Stacy Sullivan: It's a Good Day, a tribute to Miss Peggy Lee: Feb. 7
   Jennifer Sheehan in You Made Me Love You: Celebrating 100 Years of the Great American Songbook: March 21
   Iris Williams: Let the Music Begin: April 18
   Cheek to Cheek with Fascinating Rhythms: Celebrating the Music of Irving Berlin and George Gershwin: May 16

BOCA RATON, Florida, August 8, 2017 – Lynn University and Jan McArt, producer and director of theatre arts program development, today announced that the popular Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret at Lincoln Center comes to Live at Lynn series will return Jan. 17. Five of Manhattan's leading cabaret shows will be presented Wednesday nights in Lynn's Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall. Season tickets are available at $150, with individual concert tickets only $40.

Jan. 17

Sidney Myer: Live

   Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

Known for his witty musical comedy, Myer delivers numbers that are understated and even heartbreaking. Disarming, funny, preposterous, touching and utterly unique, Myer is one performer you'll never forget.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $40

Feb. 7

Stacy Sullivan:

It's a Good Day, a Tribute to Miss Peggy Lee

   Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

Take a journey of discovery through the extraordinary musical legacy of Peggy Lee. The classic songs, intricate rhythms and exquisite arrangements that defined her career are elegantly portrayed in this loving homage, created with seasoned jazz master Jon Weber.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $40

March 21

Jennifer Sheehan in You Made Me Love You:

Celebrating 100 Years of the Great American Songbook

   Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

This critically acclaimed show in a cozy cabaret setting features not only the great songs of the 20th century but also some of the best of our current century. With songs ranging from the sublime to the hilarious, it reminds us of our musical heritage.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $40

April 18

Iris Williams: Let the Music Begin

   Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

Though a native of Wales, Williams has always been drawn to the American Songbook, particularly lyrics about love, sadness, happiness, loss and findings. Williams' recording of "He Was Beautiful" earned her an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to perform at the annual Royal Variety Performance.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $40

May 16

Cheek to Cheek with Fascinating Rhythms:

Celebrating the Music of Irving Berlin and George Gershwin

Starring Beckie Menzie and Tom Michael

   Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

Blending whimsy and nostalgia, Menzie and Michael put an imaginative twist on Berlin and Gershwin, two of the most beloved songwriters in American music. They perform jazz favorites, standards, Broadway show tunes and popular songs from film.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $40

How to Purchase Subscriptions

Tickets are $40 each or as a series of five for $150 and may be purchased online at lynn.edu/events or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.

About Lynn University

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn among the top three most innovative and international schools in the region. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.

Live at Lynn contact

Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc.   +1 561-756-4298   gary@pr-bs.net

Lynn University contact

Jamie D'Aria, Lynn University  +1 561-237-7629   JDAria@lynn.edu
