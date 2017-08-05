Lynn University: Mabel Mercer Fndn's Cabaret at Lincoln Center comes to Live at Lynn in 2018

Stacy Sullivan

-- Lynn University Announces 2018 season of the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret at Lincoln Center comes to Live at Lynn in 2018Tickets on sale for Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall performancesSidney Myer: Live: Jan. 17Stacy Sullivan: It's a Good Day, a tribute to Miss Peggy Lee: Feb. 7Jennifer Sheehan in You Made Me Love You: Celebrating 100 Years of the Great American Songbook: March 21Iris Williams: Let the Music Begin: April 18Cheek to Cheek with Fascinating Rhythms: Celebrating the Music of Irving Berlin and George Gershwin: May 16BOCA RATON, Florida, August 8, 2017 – Lynn University and Jan McArt, producer and director of theatre arts program development, today announced that the popular Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret at Lincoln Center comes to Live at Lynn series will return Jan. 17. Five of Manhattan's leading cabaret shows will be presented Wednesday nights in Lynn's Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall. Season tickets are available at $150, with individual concert tickets only $40.Jan. 17Sidney Myer: LiveWednesday:7:30 p.m.Known for his witty musical comedy, Myer delivers numbers that are understated and even heartbreaking. Disarming, funny, preposterous, touching and utterly unique, Myer is one performer you'll never forget.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $40Feb. 7Stacy Sullivan:It's a Good Day, a Tribute to Miss Peggy LeeWednesday:7:30 p.m.Take a journey of discovery through the extraordinary musical legacy of Peggy Lee. The classic songs, intricate rhythms and exquisite arrangements that defined her career are elegantly portrayed in this loving homage, created with seasoned jazz master Jon Weber.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $40March 21Jennifer Sheehan in You Made Me Love You:Celebrating 100 Years of the Great American SongbookWednesday:7:30 p.m.This critically acclaimed show in a cozy cabaret setting features not only the great songs of the 20th century but also some of the best of our current century. With songs ranging from the sublime to the hilarious, it reminds us of our musical heritage.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $40April 18Iris Williams: Let the Music BeginWednesday:7:30 p.m.Though a native of Wales, Williams has always been drawn to the American Songbook, particularly lyrics about love, sadness, happiness, loss and findings. Williams' recording of "He Was Beautiful" earned her an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to perform at the annual Royal Variety Performance.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $40May 16Cheek to Cheek with Fascinating Rhythms:Celebrating the Music of Irving Berlin and George GershwinStarring Beckie Menzie and Tom MichaelWednesday:7:30 p.m.Blending whimsy and nostalgia, Menzie and Michael put an imaginative twist on Berlin and Gershwin, two of the most beloved songwriters in American music. They perform jazz favorites, standards, Broadway show tunes and popular songs from film.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $40How to Purchase SubscriptionsTickets are $40 each or as a series of five for $150 and may be purchased online at lynn.edu/events or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.About Lynn UniversityLynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn among the top three most innovative and international schools in the region. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.Live at Lynn contactGary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc. +1 561-756-4298 gary@pr-bs.netLynn University contactJamie D'Aria, Lynn University +1 561-237-7629 JDAria@lynn.edu