Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida Expands to More Florida Cities

New Cannabis Clinic Opens in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida -- MMTC FL Now Has 8 Locations in Florida
 
Ft Walton Beach Clinic
Ft Walton Beach Clinic
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida (MMTC FL), a medical practice focused on helping patients receive medical marijuana, is rapidly expanding and now has clinics in 8 Florida cities. MMTC FL's newest clinic opened this month in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.  As more Florida residents become aware of medical marijuana as a viable option for a variety of eligible symptoms, the need for more clinics will continue to grow. By the end of July, 26,968 people were on Florida's medical marijuana registry with over 10,000 of those signing up in July alone. Many of these patients receive recommendations through doctors' offices specializing in medical marijuana treatment, like MMTC FL. But there is still a large percentage of the population who has questions about medical marijuana and need to be educated.

MMTC FL hopes to shed some light on the health benefits of the products available in the Florida MMJ market by educating the public at Medical Marijuana Awareness Events throughout Florida. Topics include "What is Medical Marijuana?" "How do you get a FL MMJ Card?" and testimonials from real patients. Medical Marijuana Awareness Events are scheduled for September in both Jacksonville and Orlando. Presenters include MMTC FL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Dorn and Dr. Michelle Beasley.

"I'm excited about our Medical Marijuana Awareness Day events. Our last event in Pensacola was a huge success.  Educating our local communities' helps residents separate the truth from the myths surrounding this industry," states Dr. Beasley.

Beasley brought her previous Pensacola medical marijuana practice, Medical Cannabis Clinic, under the MMTC FL umbrella and now oversees both the Pensacola location and the new Ft. Walton Beach clinic. Currently she is most commonly treating patients with cancer, muscle spasms, and seizures, but is qualified and specially trained to work with patients with other conditions. Dr. Beasley has a background as a practicing pediatrician.

Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida also has offices in Jacksonville, Miami, Longwood, Pensacola, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee and The Villages. The new Ft. Walton Beach clinic is located at 109-D Racetrack Road NE.  Patients can establish a relationship with Dr. Beasley through a TelemedicineeVisit (http://mmtcfl.com/schedule-an-appointment/) session or face to face at this location.

