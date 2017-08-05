Country(s)
Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida Expands to More Florida Cities
New Cannabis Clinic Opens in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida -- MMTC FL Now Has 8 Locations in Florida
MMTC FL hopes to shed some light on the health benefits of the products available in the Florida MMJ market by educating the public at Medical Marijuana Awareness Events throughout Florida. Topics include "What is Medical Marijuana?" "How do you get a FL MMJ Card?" and testimonials from real patients. Medical Marijuana Awareness Events are scheduled for September in both Jacksonville and Orlando. Presenters include MMTC FL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Dorn and Dr. Michelle Beasley.
"I'm excited about our Medical Marijuana Awareness Day events. Our last event in Pensacola was a huge success. Educating our local communities' helps residents separate the truth from the myths surrounding this industry," states Dr. Beasley.
Beasley brought her previous Pensacola medical marijuana practice, Medical Cannabis Clinic, under the MMTC FL umbrella and now oversees both the Pensacola location and the new Ft. Walton Beach clinic. Currently she is most commonly treating patients with cancer, muscle spasms, and seizures, but is qualified and specially trained to work with patients with other conditions. Dr. Beasley has a background as a practicing pediatrician.
Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida also has offices in Jacksonville, Miami, Longwood, Pensacola, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee and The Villages. The new Ft. Walton Beach clinic is located at 109-D Racetrack Road NE. Patients can establish a relationship with Dr. Beasley through a TelemedicineeVisit (http://mmtcfl.com/
