Advanced Business Solutions closes deal with Storage Rentals of America

-- Advanced Business Solutions, a full-service, comprehensive printing, document, and IT solutions entity with support for individuals in the greater Atlanta, Jacksonville, and surrounding areas, this week announced they have closed a deal on 47 Okidata MFP Machines with Storage Rentals of America, a dependable, affordable storage business that offers options to residents and businesses in the U.S. today.The machines, mostly Es5162LP, will now be provided to the brand-new, nationwide customer for increased productivity, communication, and processing organization."It's incredible what a reliable printing machine can do for the seamlessness and effectiveness of an organization,"said Adam Gregory, Founder and Owner of Advanced Business Solutions. "A growing, reputable company like Storage Rentals of America needs this kind of infrastructure to keep their base organized. We are proud to have struck up a deal with this business, and look forward to future collaborative years together."The 47 Okidata MFP Machines are now being used at each Storage Rentals of America facility in the front office for day-to-day operations. Typical functions include copying, printing, and scanning official documents.For more information regarding Advanced Business Solutions, visit: http://www.goabsinc.com/ For more information regarding Storage Rentals of America, visit: https://www.sroa.com/