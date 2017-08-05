News By Tag
Advanced Business Solutions closes deal with Storage Rentals of America
The machines, mostly Es5162LP, will now be provided to the brand-new, nationwide customer for increased productivity, communication, and processing organization.
"It's incredible what a reliable printing machine can do for the seamlessness and effectiveness of an organization,"
The 47 Okidata MFP Machines are now being used at each Storage Rentals of America facility in the front office for day-to-day operations. Typical functions include copying, printing, and scanning official documents.
For more information regarding Advanced Business Solutions, visit: http://www.goabsinc.com/
For more information regarding Storage Rentals of America, visit: https://www.sroa.com/
