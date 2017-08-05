Country(s)
Results Physiotherapy Opens New Clinic in Katy, Houston Area
Now Even More Patients Have Access to Therapists Trained in Successful Manual Therapy Techniques
HOUSTON - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Results Physiotherapy, one of the country's leaders in helping people live without pain, recently opened its first clinic location in Katy.
The new clinic, which opened Monday, July 31, is located at 21768 Katy Freeway, Suite 300 -- east of North Mason Rd. and west of North Westgreen Blvd.
Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Results features therapists who are trained to treat more than 100 musculoskeletal conditions, from sports injuries to post-surgical rehabilitation to TMJ and vertigo. By focusing on manual therapy techniques and individually-
Tony Partlow, PT, DPT, MS, MCMT, CSCS, has been named Clinic Director. A graduate of Wright State University, he received a Master's in Physical Therapy from the University of Cincinnati and a Doctorate from the University of Michigan–Flint. He anticipates the clinic eventually having as many as three or four physical therapists, as well as one or two support staff.
"This is a really convenient area for people on this side of town," according to Tony. "We're, literally, right on the main commuter highway for the area, yet there's shopping and hospitals around us."
He adds, "With the growth and development in Katy right now, we're going to be able to serve a lot of people, whether on their way to or from work, going to a followup appointment with their doctor, or combining a PT visit with lunch or dinner out."
The focus on innovative, hands-on techniques is one of the things that make Results unique. By going beyond exercise-only treatments, Results' therapists can help correct the issue causing pain and provide faster relief and longer-lasting recovery.
These advanced techniques pay off, as Results Physiotherapy is ranked in the top 10 percent industry-wide for patient outcomes, as measured by Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc., an independent organization that measures outcomes and patient satisfaction.
"We are both excited and flattered by how the Houston market has responded to us," said Tony Ueber, President and CEO of Results Physiotherapy. "It's a fast-paced, growing city whose residents like to stay active.
"We're helping keep them that way."
The in-clinic experience is another aspect of Results that sets it apart from other providers. Patients see a Physical Therapist at every visit, unlike some providers, which allow employees who aren't as well-trained to see patients. And all Results therapists receive continuing education four times the industry standard.
"The level of engagement we offer is something other healthcare professionals either don't have the time or the expertise to provide," said Ueber. "But it's helping our patients and they love it."
With more than 125 clinics currently operating in the Southeast, Results plans to continue expanding across Texas and the Southwest in the months and years ahead.
For more information on Results Physiotherapy or the new Katy clinic, please visit www.ResultsPT.com.
About Results Physiotherapy
Results Physiotherapy offers world-class physical therapy, a ground-breaking advance over the old exercise-only treatments. International studies prove our hands-on approach yields faster pain relief and more lasting recovery.
Our licensed therapists are trained in the newest, evidence-based techniques from around the world, combining the best of traditional physical therapy with expert hands-on release of muscle and joint tension. Not only does our therapy bring better results, it also just feels better.
