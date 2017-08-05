News By Tag
Waterfront Branded Marketing Solutions Partners with Proforma
Local Promotional Merchandise Company Teamed with $500 Million Dollar Industry Leader
"After twenty years in the silo of Promotional Merchandise, we saw an opportunity to expand our portfolio of offerings to our clients and to truly become one Source with infinite resources," said Joe Troy. "We were drawn to the Proforma network of printing and packaging suppliers, which elevate the offering of promotional items."
"With Proforma, we are no longer just a product provider, we are a full solutions provider," said Tracy Troy. "Instead of just providing a single resource for our client's project, we can ask in depth questions to fully understand their needs and become a true solutions provider of all things marketing and branding."
Waterfront Branded Marketing Solutions has been in the promotional merchandise business for more than 20 years prior to joining Proforma. They have served clients like ESPN, Heineken, Newman's Own, Webster Bank, DIAGEO, Showtime, ABC, Fox Sports,One World Observatory, Boehringer Ingelheim and many other Fortune 500 Brands and companies.
"Joe and Tracy Troy have been a great addition to the Proforma Family," said Greg Muzzillo, Founder of Proforma. "Both Joe and Tracy have a robust amount of experience with a variety of top-level clients. Their excellent customer service and attention to detail in all things printing, promotional and digital is what sets them apart in their ability to grow their business and serve their clients."
Their clients look to them for full capabilities of design, development and manufacturing of branded merchandise and apparel including signage, custom printing & packaging, displays, dealer loaders, barware, consumer giveaways, headwear, outerwear, eCommerce sites, digital media, uniforms and much more.
Prior to starting Waterfront 22 years ago, Joe Troy worked in the Human Resource Award business with OC Tanner providing clients with employee retention programs, health, wellness and safety programs as well as sales incentives. Tracy was in National Account Sales in the Sales Promotion Industry working for Valassis Inserts, Act Media and Marketing Force selling couponing mechanisms (in-store, newspaper), consumer sampling and store merchandising services.
For more information about Waterfront Branded Marketing Solutions powered by Proforma, please visit www.WaterfrontPromotions.com
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
