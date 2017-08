National Conference addressing Lack of Women in Technology Returns to Detroit

Career Communications Group hosts 22nd Annual STEM Conference in Michigan

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

• Women Industry:

• Technology Location:

• Baltimore - Maryland - US Subject:

• Events

Contact

Women of Color Public Relations

Career Communications Group

***@ccgmag.com Women of Color Public RelationsCareer Communications Group

End

-- Career Communications Group, Inc.'sMagazine will be hosting its 22nd Annual STEM Conference October 5-7, 2017, in Michigan at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center in Detroit.The aim ofmagazine's annual science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) conference is to address the need for retention and recognition of women in STEM jobs and best practices in diversity and inclusion.Michigan employers are embracing diversity and inclusion by supporting the return of the Women of Color in STEM Conference to Detroit in 2017.Over the past years, Consumers Energy has been the key sponsor. Other Michigan-based partners have included General Motors Company, FCA US LLC, and the public institution, Oakland University.Diversity & InclusionRecently the CEOs of some of the largest employers in the state signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.With more than 175 CEOs of the world's leading companies and business organizations, the goal is to rally the business community to take measurable action in advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace, discuss best practices, and play a meaningful role in an important societal issue.A powerful line-up of events is scheduled at the 2017 Women of Color STEM Conference, including the Technology Recognition Lunch, Women of Color Awards Gala, and professional development workshops. Seminar topics focus on innovation, professional development, leadership, as well as diversity and inclusion.Diversity in WOC Detroit's town hallOne of the questions panelists will address at the conference is: Does diversity have value in light of recent events at Google?The Women of Color conference was convened in 1996 to address challenges women face in the STEM workforce.Annual conferences since then have continued to address issues such as the many possible factors contributing to the discrepancy of women and men in STEM jobs, including a lack of female role models, gender stereotyping, and less family-friendly flexibility in the STEM fields."There is a deficit of skilled STEM workers in the U.S. to support our economy, and minorities and women continue to be significantly underrepresented,"said Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group. "We're extremely proud to be pioneers with a decades-long history and distinguished reputation for promoting and celebrating multiculturalism in STEM fields."Technologist of the YearDenise GrayChief Executive OfficerLG ChemAffirmative ActionJessica ByrdEEO ManagerU.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston DistrictCareer Achievement - GovernmentStacey BrownDeputy Chief South Atlantic Division Regional Integration TeamU.S. Army Corps of EngineersCareer Achievement - IndustryLinda MoloAssistant Vice President Network ServicesAT&TChairman's AwardKeera RiddickSystem Responsible-Electrical/ Electronics ComponentsFCA US LLCCollege-Level Promotion of EducationAlisha White MadisonSr. Manager of Business Process AnalysisNorthrop Grumman Corporation-Aerospace SystemsCommunity Service - GovernmentYin ChenResearch Aerospace EngineerUS Army, Picatinny ArsenalCommunity Service - IndustryMonica BrooksMechanical Engineer StaffLockheed MartinJoanee` JohnsonManager, Mission AssuranceNorthrop Grumman CorporationCrystal MilesProcess AnalystThe Boeing CompanyCorporate Promotion of EducationAlexandra LigginsCo founderSouth Bend Code SchoolMarile Colon RoblesNASA STEM EPDC Specialist at NASA Langley Research CenterTexas State UniversityCorporate ResponsibilityLeona AndersonSenior Human Resources GeneralistThe Boeing CompanyEntrepreneur LeadershipNicole PriesterPresident & CEOEncore Solutions, Inc.K-12 Promotion of EducationIris WagstaffSTEM Program DirectorAmerican Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)Managerial Leadership – GovernmentMylan ToProject ManagerNaval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme DivisionManagerial Leadership – IndustryMaribel WilsonDirector, Process EngineeringHoneywellCheryl BiaginiSenior Manager Manufacturing EngineeringRaytheon CompanyNew Media/IT LeadershipDebbie CookDeputy Director for Resource Mgmt /IT LeadNASA Langley Research CenterLisa ValleSenior Manager, Service Portfolio Information Technology InfrastructureThe Boeing CompanyOutstanding Technical Contribution – IndustrySinue GomezManager, Glass & Surface ScienceCorning IncorporatedJaya TripathiLead Scientist for AnalyticsThe MITRE CorporationPresident's AwardRene' BosticVP, North America Cloud Technical Sales & Solutioning IBM Cloud DivisionIBM CorporationProfessional Achievement – GovernmentDanielle GriffinGRC Technical and Quality Audit LeadNASA Glenn Research CenterProfessional Achievement – IndustryAruna AnandHead of Continental Engineering Services, North AmericaContinental, North AmericaSpecial RecognitionMelissa BoldenAVP-Project Program Mgmt/Merger IntegrationAT&TUrsula EnglishVice President, Environment, Health & SafetyThe Boeing CompanyRita Mas RamirezManufacturing EngineerBoston ScientificJie XueVice PresidentCisco System Inc.Pamela BoldenElectric Construction Manager IIConsumers EnergyJianhua ChenIT Enterprise ArchitectDominion EnergyChungjing (Jane) YiStaff EngineerThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company S.AMelissa WongActing Section SupervisorThe Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics LaboratoryRaina YanceyPrincipal Support Engineer - Global Support Technical Analyst 4Oracle CorporationZe Etta MurphySenior supplier Engineer IIRaytheon CompanyAkilah MilesProject ManagerTurner Construction CompanyBernie ThomsonDeputy Chief of StaffU. S. Army Corps of EngineersTiavonnia WrightUnited Parcel ServiceStudent LeadershipRosalyn KentGraduate Student Research AssistantUniversity of MichiganTechnical Innovation – GovernmentReygan FreeneyScience OfficerU.S. Army Aberdeen Test CenterTechnical Innovation – IndustryShuo ChenLead Software Systems EngineerThe MITRE CorporationVisionary AwardLinda HilbertExecutive Director Environmental & Lab ServiceConsumers EnergyFor more information, visit http://intouch.ccgmag.com/ The Women of Color STEM Conference is a yearly conference that provides a unique forum for women in science, technology, engineering, and math fields to network, share ideas, discuss training and professional development challenges, and inspire next generation women in STEM.