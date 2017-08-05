News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
National Conference addressing Lack of Women in Technology Returns to Detroit
Career Communications Group hosts 22nd Annual STEM Conference in Michigan
The aim of Women of Color magazine's annual science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) conference is to address the need for retention and recognition of women in STEM jobs and best practices in diversity and inclusion.
Michigan employers are embracing diversity and inclusion by supporting the return of the Women of Color in STEM Conference to Detroit in 2017.
Over the past years, Consumers Energy has been the key sponsor. Other Michigan-based partners have included General Motors Company, FCA US LLC, and the public institution, Oakland University.
Diversity & Inclusion
Recently the CEOs of some of the largest employers in the state signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.
With more than 175 CEOs of the world's leading companies and business organizations, the goal is to rally the business community to take measurable action in advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace, discuss best practices, and play a meaningful role in an important societal issue.
A powerful line-up of events is scheduled at the 2017 Women of Color STEM Conference, including the Technology Recognition Lunch, Women of Color Awards Gala, and professional development workshops. Seminar topics focus on innovation, professional development, leadership, as well as diversity and inclusion.
Diversity in WOC Detroit's town hall
One of the questions panelists will address at the conference is: Does diversity have value in light of recent events at Google?
The Women of Color conference was convened in 1996 to address challenges women face in the STEM workforce.
Annual conferences since then have continued to address issues such as the many possible factors contributing to the discrepancy of women and men in STEM jobs, including a lack of female role models, gender stereotyping, and less family-friendly flexibility in the STEM fields.
"There is a deficit of skilled STEM workers in the U.S. to support our economy, and minorities and women continue to be significantly underrepresented,"
2017 Women of Color STEM Award Winners
Technologist of the Year
Denise Gray
Chief Executive Officer
LG Chem
Affirmative Action
Jessica Byrd
EEO Manager
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District
Career Achievement - Government
Stacey Brown
Deputy Chief South Atlantic Division Regional Integration Team
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Career Achievement - Industry
Linda Molo
Assistant Vice President Network Services
AT&T
Chairman's Award
Keera Riddick
System Responsible-
FCA US LLC
College-Level Promotion of Education
Alisha White Madison
Sr. Manager of Business Process Analysis
Northrop Grumman Corporation-
Community Service - Government
Yin Chen
Research Aerospace Engineer
US Army, Picatinny Arsenal
Community Service - Industry
Monica Brooks
Mechanical Engineer Staff
Lockheed Martin
Joanee` Johnson
Manager, Mission Assurance
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Crystal Miles
Process Analyst
The Boeing Company
Corporate Promotion of Education
Alexandra Liggins
Co founder
South Bend Code School
Marile Colon Robles
NASA STEM EPDC Specialist at NASA Langley Research Center
Texas State University
Corporate Responsibility
Leona Anderson
Senior Human Resources Generalist
The Boeing Company
Entrepreneur Leadership
Nicole Priester
President & CEO
Encore Solutions, Inc.
K-12 Promotion of Education
Iris Wagstaff
STEM Program Director
American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)
Managerial Leadership – Government
Mylan To
Project Manager
Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division
Managerial Leadership – Industry
Maribel Wilson
Director, Process Engineering
Honeywell
Cheryl Biagini
Senior Manager Manufacturing Engineering
Raytheon Company
New Media/IT Leadership
Debbie Cook
Deputy Director for Resource Mgmt /IT Lead
NASA Langley Research Center
Lisa Valle
Senior Manager, Service Portfolio Information Technology Infrastructure
The Boeing Company
Outstanding Technical Contribution – Industry
Sinue Gomez
Manager, Glass & Surface Science
Corning Incorporated
Jaya Tripathi
Lead Scientist for Analytics
The MITRE Corporation
President's Award
Rene' Bostic
VP, North America Cloud Technical Sales & Solutioning IBM Cloud Division
IBM Corporation
Professional Achievement – Government
Danielle Griffin
GRC Technical and Quality Audit Lead
NASA Glenn Research Center
Professional Achievement – Industry
Aruna Anand
Head of Continental Engineering Services, North America
Continental, North America
Special Recognition
Melissa Bolden
AVP-Project Program Mgmt/Merger Integration
AT&T
Ursula English
Vice President, Environment, Health & Safety
The Boeing Company
Rita Mas Ramirez
Manufacturing Engineer
Boston Scientific
Jie Xue
Vice President
Cisco System Inc.
Pamela Bolden
Electric Construction Manager II
Consumers Energy
Jianhua Chen
IT Enterprise Architect
Dominion Energy
Chungjing (Jane) Yi
Staff Engineer
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company S.A
Melissa Wong
Acting Section Supervisor
The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Raina Yancey
Principal Support Engineer - Global Support Technical Analyst 4
Oracle Corporation
Ze Etta Murphy
Senior supplier Engineer II
Raytheon Company
Akilah Miles
Project Manager
Turner Construction Company
Bernie Thomson
Deputy Chief of Staff
U. S. Army Corps of Engineers
Tiavonnia Wright
United Parcel Service
Student Leadership
Rosalyn Kent
Graduate Student Research Assistant
University of Michigan
Technical Innovation – Government
Reygan Freeney
Science Officer
U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center
Technical Innovation – Industry
Shuo Chen
Lead Software Systems Engineer
The MITRE Corporation
Visionary Award
Linda Hilbert
Executive Director Environmental & Lab Service
Consumers Energy
For more information, visit http://intouch.ccgmag.com/
About Women of Color STEM Conference
The Women of Color STEM Conference is a yearly conference that provides a unique forum for women in science, technology, engineering, and math fields to network, share ideas, discuss training and professional development challenges, and inspire next generation women in STEM.
Contact
Women of Color Public Relations
Career Communications Group
***@ccgmag.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse