National Conference addressing Lack of Women in Technology Returns to Detroit

Career Communications Group hosts 22nd Annual STEM Conference in Michigan
 
 
BALTIMORE - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Career Communications Group, Inc.'s Women of Color Magazine will be hosting its 22nd Annual STEM Conference October 5-7, 2017, in Michigan at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center in Detroit.

The aim of Women of Color magazine's annual science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) conference is to address the need for retention and recognition of women in STEM jobs and best practices in diversity and inclusion.

Michigan employers are embracing diversity and inclusion by supporting the return of the Women of Color in STEM Conference to Detroit in 2017.

Over the past years, Consumers Energy has been the key sponsor. Other Michigan-based partners have included General Motors Company, FCA US LLC, and the public institution, Oakland University.

Diversity & Inclusion

Recently the CEOs of some of the largest employers in the state signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.

With more than 175 CEOs of the world's leading companies and business organizations, the goal is to rally the business community to take measurable action in advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace, discuss best practices, and play a meaningful role in an important societal issue.

A powerful line-up of events is scheduled at the 2017 Women of Color STEM Conference, including the Technology Recognition Lunch, Women of Color Awards Gala, and professional development workshops. Seminar topics focus on innovation, professional development, leadership, as well as diversity and inclusion.

Diversity in WOC Detroit's town hall

One of the questions panelists will address at the conference is: Does diversity have value in light of recent events at Google?

The Women of Color conference was convened in 1996 to address challenges women face in the STEM workforce.

Annual conferences since then have continued to address issues such as the many possible factors contributing to the discrepancy of women and men in STEM jobs, including a lack of female role models, gender stereotyping, and less family-friendly flexibility in the STEM fields.

"There is a deficit of skilled STEM workers in the U.S. to support our economy, and minorities and women continue to be significantly underrepresented," said Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group. "We're extremely proud to be pioneers with a decades-long history and distinguished reputation for promoting and celebrating multiculturalism in STEM fields."

2017 Women of Color STEM Award Winners

Technologist of the Year

Denise Gray
Chief Executive Officer
LG Chem

Affirmative Action

Jessica Byrd
EEO Manager
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

Career Achievement - Government

Stacey Brown
Deputy Chief South Atlantic Division Regional Integration Team
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Career Achievement - Industry

Linda Molo
Assistant Vice President Network Services
AT&T

Chairman's Award

Keera Riddick
System Responsible- Electrical/ Electronics Components
FCA US LLC

College-Level Promotion of Education

Alisha White Madison
Sr. Manager of Business Process Analysis
Northrop Grumman Corporation- Aerospace Systems

Community Service - Government

Yin Chen
Research Aerospace Engineer
US Army, Picatinny Arsenal

Community Service - Industry

Monica Brooks
Mechanical Engineer Staff
Lockheed Martin

Joanee` Johnson
Manager, Mission Assurance
Northrop Grumman Corporation

Crystal Miles
Process Analyst
The Boeing Company

Corporate Promotion of Education

Alexandra Liggins
Co founder
South Bend Code School

Marile Colon Robles
NASA STEM EPDC Specialist at NASA Langley Research Center
Texas State University

Corporate Responsibility

Leona Anderson
Senior Human Resources Generalist
The Boeing Company

Entrepreneur Leadership

Nicole Priester
President & CEO
Encore Solutions, Inc.

K-12 Promotion of Education

Iris Wagstaff
STEM Program Director
American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)

Managerial Leadership – Government

Mylan To
Project Manager
Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division

Managerial Leadership – Industry

Maribel Wilson
Director, Process Engineering
Honeywell

Cheryl Biagini
Senior Manager Manufacturing Engineering
Raytheon Company

New Media/IT Leadership

Debbie Cook
Deputy Director for Resource Mgmt /IT Lead
NASA Langley Research Center

Lisa Valle
Senior Manager, Service Portfolio Information Technology Infrastructure
The Boeing Company

Outstanding Technical Contribution – Industry

Sinue Gomez
Manager, Glass & Surface Science
Corning Incorporated

Jaya Tripathi
Lead Scientist for Analytics
The MITRE Corporation

President's Award

Rene' Bostic
VP, North America Cloud Technical Sales & Solutioning IBM Cloud Division
IBM Corporation

Professional Achievement – Government

Danielle Griffin
GRC Technical and Quality Audit Lead
NASA Glenn Research Center

Professional Achievement – Industry

Aruna Anand
Head of Continental Engineering Services, North America
Continental, North America

Special Recognition

Melissa Bolden
AVP-Project Program Mgmt/Merger Integration
AT&T

Ursula English
Vice President, Environment, Health & Safety
The Boeing Company

Rita Mas Ramirez
Manufacturing Engineer
Boston Scientific

Jie Xue
Vice President
Cisco System Inc.

Pamela Bolden
Electric Construction Manager II
Consumers Energy

Jianhua Chen
IT Enterprise Architect
Dominion Energy

Chungjing (Jane) Yi
Staff Engineer
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company S.A

Melissa Wong
Acting Section Supervisor
The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Raina Yancey
Principal Support Engineer - Global Support Technical Analyst 4
Oracle Corporation

Ze Etta Murphy
Senior supplier Engineer II
Raytheon Company

Akilah Miles
Project Manager
Turner Construction Company

Bernie Thomson
Deputy Chief of Staff
U. S. Army Corps of Engineers

Tiavonnia Wright
United Parcel Service

Student Leadership

Rosalyn Kent
Graduate Student Research Assistant
University of Michigan

Technical Innovation – Government

Reygan Freeney
Science Officer
U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center

Technical Innovation – Industry

Shuo Chen
Lead Software Systems Engineer
The MITRE Corporation

Visionary Award

Linda Hilbert
Executive Director Environmental & Lab Service
Consumers Energy

For more information, visit http://intouch.ccgmag.com/

About Women of Color STEM Conference

The Women of Color STEM Conference is a yearly conference that provides a unique forum for women in science, technology, engineering, and math fields to network, share ideas, discuss training and professional development challenges, and inspire next generation women in STEM.

