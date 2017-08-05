New Business Development Executive Welcomed to Insight Technologies

Contact

-- Insight Technologies is continuing to expand their team! The entire Insight Technologies team is excited to welcome Jeremy Gusaas as their new Business Development Executive. Gusaas has a variety of relevant skills and experience that will help drive development and growth for the firm and provide customized service for every client. Insight Technologies is committed to hiring the very best professionals to drive success and hiring Gusaas is a recognition of that commitment.Gusaas comes to Insight Technologies with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration & Marketing from the University of North Dakota. Gusaas has an impressive work history for a recent graduate, having served in multiple sales and marketing positions prior to joining Insight. With a strong belief in community involvement, Gusass is a dedicated patron of his Church and is an active member of the Grand Forks Young Professionals Association. A strong communicator and people-person, Gusass looks forward to his new role with Insight Technologies and is eager to form meaningful and long-standing relationships with both clients and colleagues.As Insight's new Business Development Executive for their Grand Forks location, Gusaas will be focused on cultivating new relationships with businesses in the Grand Forks market and helping them find innovative solutions to their technology needs. Gusaas' role will be instrumental in allowing Insight Technologies to provide stable, cost-effective and scalable IT solutions that are tailored to each client's needs."Welcoming Jeremy Gusaas as our new Business Development Executive is part of our continued evolution as a firm," says Insight Technologies COO, Brian Burkett. "His ability to connect clients with strategic and customized IT services and solutions will be a huge asset to both our client base and our team.""Having Gusaas on board to tap into the Grand Forks business industry will help us better serve the needs of local professionals,"continues Burkett. "In serving as a strategic liaison for clients, Gusaas will allow our team to become even more focused on what we do best: providing an enterprise-level IT experience to the everyday business user."Brian Burkett is available for an immediate interview about this exciting new addition and the continually evolving team at Insight Technologies.Insight Technologies is a leading web development and IT solutions partner for businesses across all industries. Their team of specialists has the experience and expertise to help professionals plan, develop and implement new technologies to help serve customers better, improve business operations and lend a competitive advantage. In business since 1978, Insight Technologies has some of the most experienced IT and web development professionals available. With offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, Insight Technologies serves clients across the USA.