News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
What's the Deal with Eyelash Extensions? A guide by Amazing Lash Studio
How Long Do Eyelash Extensions Last?
Well, believe it or not, that really depends on what type of eyelashes, you have and how well you are willing to take care of them. But as an average, you will be scheduling a filler appointment every 2-4 weeks.
How Much Do Eyelash Extensions Cost?
Quality work can be expensive. A lot of independent lash stylists will charge anywhere from $150.00 to $250.00 for the first visit to get your new lashes on. Your first time will be the most expensive but they get less expensive from there. Amazing Lash Studio has an introductory rate available ($79.99) and a membership deal to save money on the refills.
How Long Will It Take to Apply Eyelash Extensions?
If you are coming in for your first appointment, it will take a bit longer than usual. Usually, the process takes between 90-120 minutes for a full set. I know, sounds like too much! But you will be happy with the result and it will only take that long the first time. It will take 45-60 minutes for a refill. You should try to make appointments a few days before any special occasion.
Visit https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
Contact
Andrea Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 11, 2017