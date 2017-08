What's the Deal with Eyelash Extensions? A guide by Amazing Lash Studio

Amazing Lash Studio

-- There are many reasons people decide to invest in eyelash extensions. Long lashes inspire confidence, make you feel better, save time, and can bring a little something extra for that special occasion you are looking forward to. There are many options out there. We've put this simple guide together to answer some of the most common questions we get about eyelash extensions.Well, believe it or not, that really depends on what type of eyelashes, you have and how well you are willing to take care of them. But as an average, you will be scheduling a filler appointment every 2-4 weeks.Quality work can be expensive. A lot of independent lash stylists will charge anywhere from $150.00 to $250.00 for the first visit to get your new lashes on. Your first time will be the most expensive but they get less expensive from there. Amazing Lash Studio has an introductory rate available ($79.99) and a membership deal to save money on the refills.If you are coming in for your first appointment, it will take a bit longer than usual. Usually, the process takes between 90-120 minutes for a full set. I know, sounds like too much! But you will be happy with the result and it will only take that long the first time. It will take 45-60 minutes for a refill. You should try to make appointments a few days before any special occasion.Visit https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/ studios/nj/rockaway/ roc... for more information!