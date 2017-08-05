News By Tag
Mary Brooks, Integrē Wealth Management, named 2017 Invest in Others Award Finalist
In naming Brooks a Volunteer of the Year finalist, the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation cites her volunteerism and charitable work with White Pony Express and her impact on the lives of others
White Pony Express (WPE) is a nonprofit founded in 2013 that seeks to help eliminate hunger and poverty in Contra Costa County by delivering fresh, healthy food and quality, like-new clothing, books, and toys to those in need. It becomes the critical connection between those with surplus and those without. As co-chair of the WPE Free General Store (FGS), Brooks has led the organization's mobile boutique efforts, distributing more than 300,000 articles of new and like-new clothing, 100,000 toys and children's books, and hundreds of backpacks full of emergency goods through more than 40 mobile boutiques across the county. Visit http://www.whiteponyexpress.org.
Over the past four years, WPE has experienced tremendous growth and impact: In addition to the achievements of the FGS, WPE has delivered more than five million pounds of fresh, nutritious food that would have otherwise gone to waste or been thrown away directly to shelters and community organizations. WPE rescues 5000 pounds of food every day and has served more than 60,000 people in need through its close to 100 local nonprofit partners.
About becoming a finalist, Brooks says, "I'm deeply honored to have the opportunity to serve at White Pony Express, which has made a real difference in improving the lives of so many people in our county. I believe that our model is one that can be replicated in any community and can serve people nationwide and around the world."
Through the Invest in Others Awards program, Invest in Others [http://www.investinothers.org] has presented 50 awards, partnered with more than 140 charities, shared hundreds of inspirational stories, and donated more than $2 million to causes that financial advisors and firms care about. Financial advisors are nominated by their peers for actively giving back to nonprofits to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others. Hundreds of nominations were received this year and finalists were selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves. Awards will be presented at the 11th Annual Invest in Others Awards Gala to be held September 28, 2017, at Cipriani 42nd Street, New York City.
White Pony Express, http://www.whiteponyexpress.org
Headquartered in Pleasant Hill, CA, and serving Contra Costa County, White Pony Express helps people move from the margins to the mainstream by providing free food and clothing through its Food Rescue Program and Free General Store. Carol Weyland Conner, PhD, spiritual director of Sufism Reoriented, developed White Pony Express and the Free General Store in 2013 as free community service programs to enable those who have more than they need to easily give to those with less, so that all can share in the happiness and abundance of life. White Pony Express is a nonprofit public benefit 501(c)(3).
Integrē Wealth Management, http://www.raymondjames.com/
Founded in 2009 by Mary S. Brooks, CFP®, a wealth management specialist and managing director with Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Integrē Wealth Management offers true wealth management by taking a consultative, team-based approach to financial services that examines all aspects of a client's financial life. Through an understanding of the client's whole life, the Integrē team is able to align the client's investments with the client's values. Integrē is a leader in sustainable and responsible investing with an Environmental, Social, and Governance arm, and proactively conducts research and analysis into companies that are influenced by these issues.
