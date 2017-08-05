 
News By Tag
* Writing
* Editing
* Transcription
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Multimedia
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Richmond
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765

New "Wordsmith" Company Takes on All Forms of Written Communication

Literary services company makes debut, offers any language-related service in an effort to remove stress from producing and refining content.
 
RICHMOND, Va. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Literary experts in have launched a new company called Cap City Wordsmiths. Cap City Wordsmiths has dedicated its services to ensuring its clients communicate clearly and professionally, and helping people bridge the gap between written and spoken English.

Cap City Wordsmiths will offer a variety of services, including editing, copywriting, transcription, typing, and even written language coaching for non-native English speakers. However, they are not limited by this list, and are willing to assist in tackling any language-related issue, so long as it is in English.

Cap City Wordsmiths' website boldly states, "We are workers of words, through and through." They are committed to tackling any linguistic issue, and often several at once. Thought Cap City Wordsmiths was incepted in Richmond, VA, its services are offered globally online.

For more information, email christina@capcitywordsmiths.com or call (804) 818-4860 to speak with the owner, Christina Kann.

A full list of Cap City Wordsmiths' literary services can be found below or at their website, www.capcitywordsmiths.com (http://capcitywordsmiths.com/), in an easy-to-use menu with drop-down details.

Contact
Christina Kann
(804)818-4860
***@capcitywordsmiths.com
End
Source:
Email:***@capcitywordsmiths.com Email Verified
Tags:Writing, Editing, Transcription
Industry:Multimedia
Location:Richmond - Virginia - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share