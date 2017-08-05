News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New "Wordsmith" Company Takes on All Forms of Written Communication
Literary services company makes debut, offers any language-related service in an effort to remove stress from producing and refining content.
Cap City Wordsmiths will offer a variety of services, including editing, copywriting, transcription, typing, and even written language coaching for non-native English speakers. However, they are not limited by this list, and are willing to assist in tackling any language-related issue, so long as it is in English.
Cap City Wordsmiths' website boldly states, "We are workers of words, through and through." They are committed to tackling any linguistic issue, and often several at once. Thought Cap City Wordsmiths was incepted in Richmond, VA, its services are offered globally online.
For more information, email christina@capcitywordsmiths.com or call (804) 818-4860 to speak with the owner, Christina Kann.
A full list of Cap City Wordsmiths' literary services can be found below or at their website, www.capcitywordsmiths.com (http://capcitywordsmiths.com/
Contact
Christina Kann
(804)818-4860
***@capcitywordsmiths.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse