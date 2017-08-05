 
News By Tag
* Environmental Engineering
* NYC engineering
* Environmental Site Remediation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765


GZA promotes Stephen Kline, P.E. to Associate Principal

 
 
Steve Kline
Steve Kline
NEW YORK - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- GZA, a multidisciplinary firm providing environmental, geotechnical, ecological, water and construction management services, announces that Stephen Kline has been promoted to Associate Principal in the Manhattan office.

A resident of New York City, Kline joined GZA in 1993 and its Manhattan office in 2000; he specializes in environmental site investigation, site remediation and waste management consulting for development and infrastructure projects.

Kline is a graduate of Cornell University with a B.S. in Environmental Engineering and earned his MBA in Executive Management from St. John's University.

A registered Professional Engineer in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Kline is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Council of Engineering Companies.

About GZA

Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services.  GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 27 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
End
Source:GZA
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Environmental Engineering, NYC engineering, Environmental Site Remediation
Industry:Engineering
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share