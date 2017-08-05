News By Tag
GZA promotes Stephen Kline, P.E. to Associate Principal
A resident of New York City, Kline joined GZA in 1993 and its Manhattan office in 2000; he specializes in environmental site investigation, site remediation and waste management consulting for development and infrastructure projects.
Kline is a graduate of Cornell University with a B.S. in Environmental Engineering and earned his MBA in Executive Management from St. John's University.
A registered Professional Engineer in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Kline is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Council of Engineering Companies.
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 27 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
