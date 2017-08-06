New Media Buying Strategy Agency Formed in Philadelphia Area

Country(s)
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. - Aug. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- NuSparkMedia was formed to serve the advertising needs of advertisers and agencies alike. The focus is to build and optimize strategic media plans & programs in a cost-effective manner. With NuSpark Media, clients receive a robust media strategy, effective digital, programmatic, and traditional media buys, and analytics of results.
NuSpark Media founder Paul Mosenson is also the founder of NuSpark Marketing, a full-service demand generation firm helping businesses generate leads. He formed NuSpark Media, a subsidiary, to help businesses and agencies evaluate their current media strategy, then plan and buy traditional and digital media through robust platforms and alliances.
Paul, a well-known media thought leader, author, and speaker, is well-versed in planning and buying all forms of media; B2B, B2C, traditional and digital. A 1984 graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia with a BA in Communications, Paul has been in the advertising business for over 30 years. As media continues to evolve, so does Paul and NuSpark Media (https://www.nusparkmedia.com/)
For any advertiser needing strategic help or any ad agency or creative shop looking to grow their services, contact NuSpark Media (https://www.nusparkmedia.com/)
