New Media Buying Strategy Agency Formed in Philadelphia Area

NuSpark Media to manage strategy & tactics for B2C,B2B,Digital & Traditional Media
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. - Aug. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- NuSparkMedia was formed to serve the advertising needs of advertisers and agencies alike. The focus is to build and optimize strategic media plans & programs in a cost-effective manner. With NuSpark Media, clients receive a robust media strategy, effective digital, programmatic, and traditional media buys, and analytics of results.

NuSpark Media founder Paul Mosenson is also the founder of NuSpark Marketing, a full-service demand generation firm helping businesses generate leads. He formed NuSpark Media, a subsidiary, to help businesses and agencies evaluate their current media strategy, then plan and buy traditional and digital media through robust platforms and alliances.

Paul, a well-known media thought leader, author, and speaker, is well-versed in planning and buying all forms of media; B2B, B2C, traditional and digital. A 1984 graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia with a BA in Communications, Paul has been in the advertising business for over 30 years. As media continues to evolve, so does Paul and NuSpark Media (https://www.nusparkmedia.com/), staying on top of the latest in ad-tech. In fact, NuSpark is currently getting up to speed with the latest in video DSPs and advanced television.

For any advertiser needing strategic help or any ad agency or creative shop looking to grow their services, contact NuSpark Media (https://www.nusparkmedia.com/) and Paul Mosenson

