Woodside Health Acquires Second Arizona Medical Office Building this Quarter
"We're really excited to acquire a Property with high-end finishes in the Shea corridor of Scottsdale,"
This is the 24th acquisition for Woodside Health. The firm has medical and health related properties in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas. Woodside Health is under contract to acquire additional properties.
About Woodside Health
Cleveland-based Woodside Health is a medical office building acquisition and management firm. Unique to the industry, Woodside Health treats their tenants like customers. They proactively enhance the exterior and interior spaces of their buildings, and look to establish long-term relationships with their tenants. The firm's principals have decades of experience investing in and managing real estate. For more information, please visit www.WoodsideHealth.com.
