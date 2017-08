Woodside Health Acquires Second Arizona Medical Office Building this Quarter

End

-- Immediately following another Phoenix acquisition, Woodside Health has acquired the Shea Medical Plaza, a one-story medical office building in Scottsdale, Arizona. Built in 1998, the 42,439 square foot Property is home to twelve tenants, all of which are health related. The building is 100% occupied."We're really excited to acquire a Property with high-end finishes in the Shea corridor of Scottsdale,"said Ted Barr, Woodside Health Principal. "The building is just one block from the heavily traveled and prestigious Scottsdale Road and has some of the best doctors in the area," he added.This is the 24th acquisition for Woodside Health. The firm has medical and health related properties in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas. Woodside Health is under contract to acquire additional properties.About Woodside HealthCleveland-based Woodside Health is a medical office building acquisition and management firm. Unique to the industry, Woodside Health treats their tenants like customers. They proactively enhance the exterior and interior spaces of their buildings, and look to establish long-term relationships with their tenants. The firm's principals have decades of experience investing in and managing real estate. For more information, please visit www.WoodsideHealth.com