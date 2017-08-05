Annual Athol Hospital Golf Classic Raises a Record $45K for New Emergency Department & Medical Offi

Contact

-- Athol, MA – Athol Hospital's Golf Classic, held on August 9th at the Ellinwood Country Club, raised a record $45,000 to help fund the construction of a new Emergency Department (ED) and Medical Office Building (MOB), addressing significant space constraints and providing patients with the highest quality emergency, behavioral health, and primary and specialty healthcare, in a state-of- the-art setting.The planned ED construction will provide more spacious treatment rooms, to include a separate treatment area for behavioral health patients and will improve efficiency, optimizing the patient experience, while the new MOB will provide additional office space for primary, specialty and behavioral health providers.Golfers were awarded prizes by the Ellinwood Country Club's Golf Shop Manager Glenn Mallet, with first place team in the scoring a 55, turned in by the team from Ultrabenefits:Roy Lake, Ken Lombardi, Nick Lombardi, and Phil Soule. Following in second place with a score of 57 were Tim Dutille, Brendan Gregory, Dane Goolsky, and Dan Langlois from WB Mason. Third was the team from the Athol Fire Department comprised of John Duguay, Kevin Horrigan, Jeffrey Parker, and Andy Soltysik with a score of 58. Fourth place was awarded to Jerry Bankowski, Paul Huhtala, Joe Welch, and Bob Wotton repsenting Huhtala Oil with a score of 60.Closest to the pin awards were picked off by Michael Azzoni, MD, and Joel Shaughnessy and the honor of longest drive was awarded to Dave Goolsky and Joanne Welch.This year's tournament Masters Sponsors included Hub International New England, MedStar Ambulance and SMRT Architects and Engineers, P.C. Eagle Sponsors were Add-On-Data, athenahealth, Inc., Athol Savings Bank, Castine Movers, Cerner, Girardi Distributors and The Nottleson Family. Lunch for the golfers was sponsored by Hutter Construction Corporation and Coverys sponsored dinner.###About Athol HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Athol Hospital is a 25-bed non-profit, acute care and outpatient facility serving the communities of the North Quabbin region of Massachusetts. Athol Hospital's services include 24/7 Emergency Care, Oncology, Radiology and Laboratory, Diabetes Center and Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital and Primary Stroke Center, licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and accredited by the Joint Commission.About Heywood HealthcareHeywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving north central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. It is comprised of Heywood Hospital, a non-profit, 134-bed acute-care hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; the Quabbin Retreat in Petersham, MA; and Heywood Medical Group with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region. The organization includes six satellite facilities in MA; Heywood Rehabilitation Center and Heywood Urgent Care in Gardner; West River Health Center in Orange; Winchendon Health Center and Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon; Heywood Charitable Foundation; the North Quabbin Community Coalition, an affiliate organization;and The Quabbin Retreat in Petersham.