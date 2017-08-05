 
Bahamian Mixologist Marv Cunningham contends to win Stoli's cocktail master competition

 
 
Bahamas' Marv Cunningham (Mr. Mix)
Bahamas' Marv Cunningham (Mr. Mix)
 
PLANTATION, Fla. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The stage is set for the Regional Stoli Cocktail Master Mixer Competition, and The Bahamas' Marv Cunningham is playing for keeps. The competition will conclude on August 18, 2017 and right now Marv has a heavy hand on second place.

From humble beginnings, and a desire that took him away from the financial sector, Marv got a kaleidoscope view of the tourism industry which steered up a deep rooted passion for arts and mixology.

Marv's offerings were exceptional but with a mind of a chemist in a lab, he spends most of his spare time researching and concocting various cocktails that he adds to his Mixologist repertoire. Because his cocktails are stratospheric, he has been dubbed 'Mr. Mix' (a nickname given by his teammates of the National Culinary Team).

To hone his skills, he needed to be challenged and put to the test and so he began entering competitions.

Diligence and commitment are traits that allowed Marv to achieve many accolades including, but not limited to, 2014 & 2015 Stolichnaya Mix Master Champion, 2015/16 Taste of the Caribbean Gold Medalist, 2015 Hennessy Master Mixologist Champion, 2015 Caribbean Journals Travel Awards Bartender of the Year and 2016 Hall of Fame Inductee.

Nobody knows a cocktail better than Marv and, if there's someone who claims they do, he's prepared to challenge. Marv, an 18-year veteran, enjoys his craft, but what's more, he loves making his patrons smile.  "It's overwhelming and gratifying when I can hear a patron say 'that's the best drink I have ever had.' Honestly, making guests happy is worth more to me than any tip they can leave with me. Memories last, money doesn't," Marv shared.

Marv is one of the most enthusiastic persons in the tourism sector. His vigor and charisma sets him worlds apart from his counterparts and he can be considered an ambassador in the islands.

Fans and spectators can log onto Stoli Caribbean Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/StoliCaribbean/videos/1817996231...) and vote for Marv. The voting ends on August 18, all are welcome to go and vote as 1 like is equivalent to 1 vote.

About The Bahamas
The Islands Of The Bahamas have a place in the sun for everyone. Each island has its own personality and attractions for a variety of vacation styles with some of the world's best golfing, scuba diving, fishing, sailing, boating, as well as, shopping and dining. The destination offers an easily accessible tropical getaway and provides convenience for travelers with preclearance through U.S. customs and immigration, and the Bahamian dollar is on par with the U.S. dollar. Do everything or do nothing, just remember It's Better in The Bahamas. For travel packages, activities and accommodations information, call 1-800-Bahamas or visit www.Bahamas.com. Look for The Bahamas on the web on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/travelbahamas) Twitter (http://twitter.com/visitthebahamas) and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/VisittheBahamas)

Katrice Moncur Kmoncur@bahamas.com
954-236-9292
