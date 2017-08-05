News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Comedic rapper Raja RG releases official single 'American Crazies'
Asked to cite some main artistic influences, Raja RG (AKA HinduHomeboy)
The dance looks fun to do and easy to learn, as evidenced by Raja RG's charming video in which he meets strangers in New York City's Central Park, gifts them a homemade "American Crazies" mask made from a paper plate and red, white and blue paint, and dances with them as he sings his song. It looks much less ridiculous than the macarena, and is less likely to annoy the average viewer.
"I am a mixed-race 28-year-old music artist who sings, acts, and dances," Raja RG says of himself. "I just released a fresh, trendy bit of comedic fun, an original American hip-hop dance single and music video about us Americans called 'American Crazies.' I think it has a lot of potential."
With the number of views moving steadily closer to the 100,000 mark, it's fair to say Raja RG's "American Crazies" has more than just potential.
"American Crazies" by Raja RG is available online worldwide from over 600 quality digital music stores now. Don't miss the official music video!
-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com
"American Crazies" by Raja RG –
https://www.amazon.com/
Official Website –
https://www.youtube.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse