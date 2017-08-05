News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Expanding Horizons on the Journey to Total Health and Wellness"
After completing his 100th marathon, Dr. Clayton Lawrence will now participate in his first bodybuilding competition on August 12, 2017.
Participating in the Jay Cutler Classic on Saturday, August 12th, Dr. Lawrence will compete in this event, which is named for one of the most respected legends in the sport of bodybuilding. Jay Cutler, who has been named Mr. Olympia four times, along with long-time friend Kevin DeHaven, who is a well-known fitness expert, competitor, promoter, and participant in the sport as well, have established this event to continue bringing the sport to even greater levels of recognition.
Held in Richmond, which is the hub and center of sports and entertainment in the state of Virginia, international and national athletes will come to compete in a sport that defines the pinnacle of fitness. As a home to the Redskins and Braves, Virginia will now play home and host to another major sport for Jay Cutler's event this weekend.
Dr. Lawrence, who has always attributed his commitment to personal health and wellness to his time proudly served in the United States Army, has been an avid endurance athlete for years, most known over the course of the last four years for his participation in endurance sports and marathon training. When asked about his diversification in sports from running to bodybuilding, Dr. Lawrence credits his mother's old saying of, "You can't be a one trick pony."
Lawrence continued in expressing his thoughts on competing, saying, "I am extremely grateful to my trainer, Kalil Zaky. As a Maryland state champion in powerlifting, he passes on his passion and determination to get stronger each day when we workout. I certainly would not be ready to enter this new chapter of my life without him."
The competition will be held at Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Arts Center, at 600 E. Grace Street, Richmond, VA, 23219. To learn more about Jay Cutler, Kevin DeHaven, and the event, please visit http://www.kd-
Contact
Dr, Clayton Lawrence
202-349-4089
clawrence@leapfoundationdc.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse