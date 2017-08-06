SynSel Energy, Inc. Bringing Jobs to Rural America

Spread the Word

-- SynSel Energy, Inc. of Elmhurst, IL is partnering with a US-based financier and local stakeholders across the US to develop a network of 100 biorefineries in shuttered industrial sites. The plants will be constructed on a proprietary template, using state-of-the-art, environmentally-responsible technology to produce clean second-generation biofuels from our nation's abundant wood waste and forest residue.SynSel has recently announced the locations of the first 2 plants in the SynSel network as Ontonagon, MI and Lumberton, MS. SynSel CEO, Tim Tawoda stated, "These plants are fully-funded, and SynSel is currently securing the project deposit fund required to release pre-construction and construction funds. Both plants are slated to be fully operational by 2020.Each SynSel biorefinery will employ 100 workers, and an estimated 150 supporting jobs will be created in each surrounding community. SynSel's co-developer Mr. Pat Tucker, President of Lost Bowl Development, LLC in Ontonagon, MI stated, ""The Smurfit-Stone Paper Mill closed in 2010 and was just one more economic setback for Ontonagon after the copper mine and shipyard closures. The SynSel biorefinery is a huge step in reversing the unemployment trends in Ontonagon and the Upper Peninsula, in general. We are honored to be partnering with SynSel and their financer to help revitalize this community with good-paying jobs insulated against the boom-and-bust cycles of the legacy mining industry."Regarding the political impacts of the Trump Administration on SynSel's initiative, SynSel Co-Developer Mr. Jackie Grimes of G & C Industrial Services, LLC of Lumberton, MS stated, "SynSel projects actually support many of the Trump Administration's initiatives including job creation and energy independence while doing good with regards to climate change. We are using domestically sourced waste wood to produce the renewable biofuel and decrease dependence on oil imports."Tucker added, "The US withdrawal from the Paris Accord has had little to no impact on our project. The worldwide demand for renewable biofuels continues to grow and far exceeds the available supply of the types of biofuel that SynSel will produce. It also appears the Trump administration is positioning to terminate financial incentives on foreign producers of our type of fuel that import product into the US. That will make the demand and value of our domestically produced biofuel even greater."The clean second-generation biofuels produced by SynSel plants are considered "drop-in" biofuels that may directly displace petroleum-based fuel and/or be used in fuel blends. A study by Michigan Technological University found that a specific biofuel produced from wood waste and forest residue reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 95% compared to traditional fossil fuels. The US EPA reports a comparative 29-56%% reduction in CO2 footprint for electrical vehicles charged by coal and natural gas fired power plants, with charging by renewable sources resulting in a comparative 78% reduction.Regarding the impact of the recent trend towards electric vehicles, Grimes stated, ""It is premature to say that today's combustible engines are dying. These engines are too integrated in all aspects of our industrialized life. However, without the pro-climate-change environmental profile of SynSel-type fuel, legacy US combustion engine and vehicle manufacturers may have to decrease manufacturing resulting in thousands of lost US jobs. Fortunately, the truth will become known over time that these same engines powered by biofuel produced by SynSel plants have a greener profile than electric cars charged by solar electricity."SynSel CEO, Tim Tawoda concluded, "A SynSel plant is going to appeal to the consumer that would otherwise opt for an electric vehicle due to the impact on climate change. Also, unless the cost of petro fuel increases by a magnitude of 6, the SynSel plant is going to appeal to the consumer looking for the best value for his dollar – a vehicle with an internal combustion engine. The SynSel Biofuel Revolution has begun. We are eager to engage with state, county, and community leaders and stakeholders at the appropriate time."