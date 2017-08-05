 
Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance to Open New Clinic Dedicated to Women's Health Issues

"Team Peak Pink" will exclusively treat women at their new Norwell Clinic.
 
 
Sue McCarthy
Sue McCarthy
 
NORWELL, Mass. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide comprehensive treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, has announced the opening of a new clinic in Norwell that will exclusively treat women's specific health conditions.

Peak's Women's Health Program, named Team Peak Pink, is directed by Sue McCarthy, PT and designed to provide non-surgical and non-medication options for a number of conditions. The program evaluates each patient to identify the source of the problem and develop an individualized treatment plan.

Team Peak Pink will have 1,000 square feet dedicated to women's health conditions and will be located at 99 Longwater Circle in Norwell across the hall from their existing clinic in suite #203. The program offers a state of the art treatment plan to treat urinary incontinence, pelvic floor muscle training, pregnancy related low back pain, and pelvic pain.

They also treat osteoporosis, which is a condition that is without symptoms and is characterized by a decrease in bone mass that can weaken bones, increasing risk of fracture. The program can provide strategies to reduce risk of injury through exercise and posture/body mechanics training.

The program has recently added treatment for Lymphedema and complications related to mastectomies, lumpectomies, and radiation treatment for breast cancer. Lymphedema which affects around one third of women who undergo axillary lymph node dissection during breast cancer treatment. Identifying and treating Lymphedema early helps ensure faster and better outcomes, but even treatment later on can help. Lymphedema occurs when the normal drainage of fluid is disrupted by a blockage or a cut in the lymph nodes in the armpit. Symptoms can include swelling in arms, shoulders, hands, fingers or chest; skin that feels tighter, harder or thicker than normal in the affected area; aching or feeling of heaviness in the arms; and weakness in the arms.

"We are proud to announce Team Peak Pink," said Eric Edelman, PT and owner of Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance. "By providing this program we are filling a huge need in the community. This is a very specialized area of practice and we have a great team dedicated to these sensitive health issues, providing patients with non surgical and non medication solutions."

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com
Source:Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
