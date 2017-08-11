News By Tag
Summer Golf is Cool at the Raven Golf Club
The grounds crew has been hard at work ensuring each hole played is worthy of the #2 Golf Course in W.Va. title and the Audubon Certification we hold.
"We're excited to continue this season at Raven. The current and upcoming weather for August, September, and October looks to be one of the best we've had, which makes being out on the course that much better. If the cool weather isn't enough, add in the stunning fall foliage you'll encounter later this fall and we guarantee you'll leave ready to return for more," said Miles Loughlin, general manager at Raven.
For more information on upcoming events and activities at the Raven Golf Club and the resort in general, please visit https://www.snowshoemtn.com/
Located in Snowshoe, W.Va., the Gary Player Signature Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe Mountain Resort provides an impeccable course with gorgeous scenery every step of the way. Raven's course has garnered recognition from GolfWeek magazine, which ranked it as the #2 public course in the state of West Virginia and the #30 public course in the U.S. With long fairways taking advantage of the rolling terrain and tees framed by beautiful vistas, each hole is unique and offers an unmatched golf experience. In addition to an outstanding course, Raven offers several dining facilities, all featuring stunning views of the surrounding mountain range
About Up to Par Management:
Up To Par Management, LLC is a leading club and hospitality management and consulting company specializing in golf, country club and hospitality operations. Currently, Up to Par Management oversees operations for golf clubs, resort golf courses, and, through its Taylor Hospitality brand, hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars. Up To Par is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. For more information, please visit http://uptoparmanagement.com
