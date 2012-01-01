News By Tag
Romania's banking sector to thrive through 2017 fueled by strong economy
"After overcoming the recent stagnation, the corporate lending in Romania is expected to increase fast at ~6% p.a. through 2019" said Marcin Mazurek, director of Inteliace Research, during a presentation of Inteliace's latest report.
Romania has the 4th largest banking sector in the CEE with nearly € 87 billion in total assets and a 7.5% regional share. Total banking assets in Romania increased by 4.4% YoY to a record of RON 394 billion as of December 2016. Client deposits at banks recorded strong 12% YoY growth to nearly RON 333 billion with government and household deposits increasing most quickly. By contrast, the outstanding client loans increased only by a fraction in 2016 and reached RON 231 billion. This was a consequence of a continued contraction in corporate lending and a still slow growth in retail loans. One of most encouraging trends recently has been the falling ratio of non-performing loans which has halved since 2014. Banking sector has also made a significant progress in reducing currency risk as the share of outstanding loans denominated in foreign currency has fallen substantially, in particular in case of corporate and mortgage loans.
In the mid-term, a fast growth in wages and falling unemployment will support increases in banking volumes, in particular within retail segment. The recently underperforming corporate lending is likely to rebound in 2017 and to grow fast in 2018/2019. This will be the effect of stable interest rates, increasing liquidity in the banking sector and growing investment needs of corporate clients. Following favourable trends in key segments, total banking assets are expected to advance at ca. 7% p.a. through 2019.
About The Report
"Banking Market in Romania 2017" is our compact publication about the banking sector in Romania. It describes the present market structure and recent trends in the market and also provides short-term estimates of key banking volumes through 2019.
About Inteliace Research
Inteliace Research is an independent consulting company that focuses on the financial markets in Central and Eastern Europe. Inteliace Research specializes in management consulting and custom research services, including market-entry strategies, product launches, and performance and benchmarking analyses.
During 2005–2017, Inteliace Research provided its products and services to more than 65 clients, including major CEE banks and several "The Banker" top world banks. To learn more about the company, visit Inteliace Research's webpage:www.inteliace.com.
Table of contents
Executive Summary
1. Macroeconomic overview
Slide 1: Background: country map, demographic & social statistics, 2016
Slide 2: Consumer markets in Europe and Romania, 2015/2016
Slide 3: GDP, CPI, Exchange rate, 2010-2016
Slide 4: Consumption expenditure of households, 2010-2016
Slide 5: Wages and unemployment, 2010-2016
Slide 6: Government budget and taxation, 2010-2017F
Slide 7: Foreign trade, current account and FDI, 2010-2016
Slide 8: Stock market performance and capitalization, 2010-2016
Slide 9: Market interest rates, 2012-1H2017
Slide 10: Interest rates at banks and NPLs, 2012-1H2017
2. Banking market
Slide 11: CEE banking markets: growth vs. assets per capita, 2014-2016
Slide 12: CEE benchmarks: Assets/capita, Assets/
Slide 13: Banking assets evolution, in RON and EUR
Slide 14: Market concentration, share of top banks, HHI index, 2014-2016
Slide 15: TOP 12 banks in Romania by assets, market share, 2016
3. Market segments
Slide 16: Total client deposits, evolution by segment, 2012-2016
Slide 17: Household deposits, by currency and by maturity, 2012-2016
Slide 18: Personal Financial Assets by type , 2014-2016
Slide 19: Total client loans, evolution by segment, 2012-2016
Slide 20: Household loans, evolution by currency and by type, 2012-2016
Slide 21: Mortgage loans, evolution by currency, 2012-2016
Slide 22: Corporate loans, evolution by currency and by type, 2012-2016
Slide 23: Top players, retail banking, by deposits and by loans, 2016
Slide 24: Top players, retail banking, by deposits and by loans, 2016
Slide 25: Payments: # cards, ATMs, POS, card payments, 15Q1-17Q1
4. Profitability & top bank profiles
Slide 26: Top 5 banks profitability tree, 2016, percent of average assets, cost income ratio, ROE
Slide 27: Bank profile: Banca Comercială Română
Slide 28: Bank profile: Banca Transilvania
Slide 29: Bank profile: BRD-Groupe Société Générale
5. Mid-term forecasts
Slide 30: Forecast: Retail volumes at current prices, 2017-2019
Slide 31: Forecast: Corporate volumes at current prices, 2017-2019
Slide 32: Forecast: Banking assets at current prices, 2017-2019
