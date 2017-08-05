Country(s)
Deery Brothers Collision Center Launches New Website
Cedar Falls-based collision center develops new website, providing customers with easier access to the auto body repair they need.
Named Cedar Valleys' "Best of the Best" for many years in a row, Deery Brothers Collision Center is the only Toyota-certified collision center and Nissan-certified collision repair network in the Cedar Valley. They have been serving drivers throughout the area for the past 20 years as an individual business, and before that as part of John and Dan Deery's auto dealerships. An eco-friendly business with a proven track record of delivering high-quality services, Deery Brothers is also committed to serving the community with investment and support for organizations like the Red Cross and American Cancer Society.
Drivers who have been in a collision in the Cedar Valley now have easier access to the resources they need at Deery Brothers Collision Center thanks to their newly developed website, put together by the team at Launch Digital Marketing in Naperville, IL. The Digital Marketing Manager at Dan Deery Toyota was fully satisfied with the product development of the new website.
"Launch Digital Marketing was a pleasure working with," Mr. Deery said. "We were able to condense all of the information from our previous site into a more user friendly and inviting web page. The team was easy to work with; there was never a problem too big or small. They helped make us a new logo as well!"
Check out the new Deery Brothers Collision Center website, and come in for an estimate Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. No appointment necessary. The collision center is open for business seven days a week and can be reached by phone at (319) 266-9900.
