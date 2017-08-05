News By Tag
St. Anne's Credit Union Donates $2,500 YMCA SouthCoast, Dartmouth Branch
St. Anne's is proud to collaborate with this local Y and help them fulfill their mission of youth development and social responsibility in the SouthCoast community. In addition to this donation, St. Anne's also supports several other Y endeavors including capital campaigns for the Stoico/FIRSTFED YMCA in Swansea and the Fall River YMCA - to serve the interests of the local community.
Eileen M. Danahey, St. Anne's President & CEO, is "pleased that this donation will assist the Dartmouth Y's Sharing the Harvest Community Farm in donating fresh produce to those in need, aligning with our mission of making a difference in the community that our members and employees are a part of."
About St. Anne's Credit Union:
Headquartered in Fall River, MA, with over $900 million in assets and more than 58,000 members, St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River has been providing financial products and services to SouthCoast communities since 1936. St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River has over 150 employees servicing eight branches including Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Fall River, New Bedford, Somerset, and Swansea. Selected by Banker and Tradesman as the #1 Credit Union in Massachusetts as well as one of the leading lenders in Bristol County, St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River remains a not-for-profit organization. For more information, please visit www.stannes.com, stop by any one of our branches or call 1-877-782-6637.
