Ash Vyas Director of DMIN Announced As a Keynote Speaker In Corporate Seminar of MDP
Ash Vyas is the director of Digital Marketers India and one of the top 100 Digital Marketing experts from India. She has been announced as a keynote speaker at an upcoming event of MDP (Management Development Program) .
The stated seminar is a one day seminar and a workshop which is organized by one of the famous management institutes of Surat, namely, S.R. Luthra Institute of Management. The institute has been offering the best management programs in the city and contributes to the community by conducting such expert seminars and workshops for students, business professionals and other learning enthusiast. Mr. Ravi Vaidya is the key organizer of the event and has invited two keynote speakers as listed below:
· Ashvini Vyas, popular in the digital marketing industry as Ash Vyas
· Bhautik Sheth
Bhautik is a trainer and entrepreneur in Surat. Ash Vyas is from Ahmedabad who is accredited to be a guest in Surat, Gujarat to benefit the digital marketing seminar attendees. The seminar will be discussing various areas of digital marketing, their role and how it can play importance in business growth. The main topics to be covered are:
· Search Engine Optimization
· Social Media Optimization
· Paid Advertising
Ash Vyas, will be benefiting audience with her decade long experience in SEO for business and lead generation. She is prepared to be part of this event and going to share as much as possible to benefit the audience. In a discussion with media, she shared, "It's a pleasure to be a Digital Marketing seminar's keynote speaker and very excited to deliver this session in Surat. I have delivered many expert sessions earlier on diversified topics in Ahmedabad, Mehasana. Also, I have delivered sessions and workshop to audience of Mexico, New York, London, Philippines, Egypt and a few other countries, but, this is my first seminar in Surat and I am very excited. Also, I'm very thankful to Mr. Ravi Viadya and Mr. Bhautik Seth for inviting me as a keynote speaker. I'm looking forward to this event."
Anyone interested can join the seminar by calling at 9374724699. The seminar will be conducted on 16th September, 2017.
Anyone interested to learn more about Ash Vyas, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
Digital Marketers India
***@digitalmarketersindia.com
