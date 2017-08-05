 
News By Tag
* Digital Marketing Expert
* Management Development Program
* Keynote Speaker
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ahmedabad
  Gujarat
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765


Ash Vyas Director of DMIN Announced As a Keynote Speaker In Corporate Seminar of MDP

Ash Vyas is the director of Digital Marketers India and one of the top 100 Digital Marketing experts from India. She has been announced as a keynote speaker at an upcoming event of MDP (Management Development Program) .
 
 
Ash Vyas Keynote Speaker MDP
Ash Vyas Keynote Speaker MDP
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Digital Marketing Expert
* Management Development Program
* Keynote Speaker

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India

Subject:
* Events

AHMEDABAD, India - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Marketers India is a Digital Marketing agency from India, which has been catering its Indian and international customers with strategic services in different digital marketing channels such as: SEO, SMO, SMM, ASO, paid advertising, SEO friendly content writing and distribution and much more. The company is driven by Ash Vyas, who holds a position of director in the company. She is well recognized name in the digital marketing industry and has been announced as a keynote speaker for a Digital Marketing Seminar. The seminar is about MDP (Management Development Program) on the topic of Digital Marketing for Business Growth. The seminar is designed for owners, founders, co-founders, VP, C-level executives and top management professionals. The seminar is aimed to touch the top management and give the expert tips on how to use digital marketing in favor of a business to ensure undeniable business growth.

The stated seminar is a one day seminar and a workshop which is organized by one of the famous management institutes of Surat, namely, S.R. Luthra Institute of Management. The institute has been offering the best management programs in the city and contributes to the community by conducting such expert seminars and workshops for students, business professionals and other learning enthusiast. Mr. Ravi Vaidya is the key organizer of the event and has invited two keynote speakers as listed below:

·         Ashvini Vyas, popular in the digital marketing industry as Ash Vyas

·         Bhautik Sheth

Bhautik is a trainer and entrepreneur in Surat. Ash Vyas is from Ahmedabad who is accredited to be a  guest in Surat, Gujarat to benefit the digital marketing seminar attendees. The seminar will be discussing various areas of digital marketing, their role and how it can play importance in business growth. The main topics to be covered are:

·         Search Engine Optimization

·         Social Media Optimization

·         Paid Advertising

Ash Vyas, will be benefiting audience with her decade long experience in SEO for business and lead generation. She is prepared to be part of this event and going to share as much as possible to benefit the audience. In a discussion with media, she shared, "It's a pleasure to be a Digital Marketing seminar's keynote speaker and very excited to deliver this session in Surat. I have delivered many expert sessions earlier on diversified topics in Ahmedabad, Mehasana. Also, I have delivered sessions and workshop to audience of Mexico, New York, London, Philippines, Egypt and a few other countries, but, this is my first seminar in Surat and I am very excited. Also, I'm very thankful to Mr. Ravi Viadya and Mr. Bhautik Seth for inviting me as a keynote speaker. I'm looking forward to this event."

Anyone interested can join the seminar by calling at 9374724699. The seminar will be conducted on 16th September, 2017.

Anyone interested to learn more about Ash Vyas, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/director-digital-markete...

Contact
Digital Marketers India
***@digitalmarketersindia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@digitalmarketersindia.com Email Verified
Tags:Digital Marketing Expert, Management Development Program, Keynote Speaker
Industry:Marketing
Location:Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Digital Marketers India News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share