Florida Sports Injury & Orthopedic Institute Celebrates 6 years of servicing athletes and patients

Growing Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Practice In Clermont, Florida

-- Florida Sports Injury & Orthopedic Institute multi-specialty orthopedic practice is celebrating its 6th year serving the community.Founders Dr. Amit Varma and Dr. Neeru Chopra established a group practice dedicated to athletes and the weekend warrior. Specializing in a variety of surgical and nonsurgical orthopedic services with innovative and less invasive treatment methods and methodologies that reduce the amount of impact to an athlete's life and performance while increasing the treatment efficiencies and time of recovery.We take every client very seriously and provide only the best service possible, from consultation, to treatment, to recuperation, to physiotherapy and finally full recovery; we walk with you every step of the way to ensure we put you back in the game, whether a sporting game, or the game of life.Today, the practice serves several Counties, Lake, Orange, Sumter, Osceola, Volusia, Seminole, Polk, Pinellas, and many more. Thank you to our patients for making us your Orthopedic Specialist Destination and for voting us into the 2017 Orlando Family Magazine's Top Physicians in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.Since opening in 2011, Florida Sports Injury & Orthopedic Institute has grown into a full service orthopedic medical practice with three fellowship-trained surgeons, one Sports Medicine Physician with over 30 years of combined Orthopedic & Sports Medicine experience.Other physicians who have joined the practice include Dr. Brian L. Patterson, Dr. William Athans and Dr. Sergio Martinez."We look forward in continuing to grow with our community to offer the best treatments and services. Our goal is to "Get you back in the gamewww.FloridaSportsInjury.com