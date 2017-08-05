Small Business Expo San Francisco Releases Their Full Agenda & ShowGuide To Support Business Owners

End

-- On Thursday, August 17th, Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/san-francisco/), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show, will host its 4th annual event at the San Mateo Event Center.Small Business Expo has released the official agenda (https://smallbusinessexpo2017sanfrancisc.sched.com/)and ShowGuide (https://issuu.com/smallbusinessexpo/docs/san-francisco-showguide-2017)which outlines the day long schedule of 20+ free workshops and exhibitors. Plan your day to get the most out of Small Business Expo. Gain access to the newest products and services to assist local entrepreneurs in their day-to-day tasks and long-term goals.Attend the various workshops such as, "Managing Credit For Business Success" sponsored by Wells Fargo, "Advertising Online" sponsored by AT&T and "Innovated Accounting" sponsored by Xero plus many more. Small Business Expo expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees' networking with business-minded professionals and shopping for resources to drive their business forward.SAN FRANCISCO SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the San Mateo Event Center | Fiesta Hall – 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo, CA 94403 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.About Small Business ExpoSmall Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.