News By Tag
* Paypal
* Gmail
* App
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Android email app now lets you send people money right in the app
Google is making it easier to send cash using its Gmail app for Android.
You tap the attach button like you normally would to send along a photo, video, or document, and now you'll see an option to attach some money. Recipients don't need a Gmail email address for it to work, and they can have money transferred directly to their bank account once it's been received.
Sending payments through Gmail is completely free on both sides, which does offer this option one advantage over the fees that come with Venmo or Square Cash. "But I'm outside the US and can't even use Venmo!" you might say. Unfortunately, sending funds through Gmail on Android is also a US-only thing for now.
GinJaPay is a startup that provides micro invoicing services that allow for money transfer through a number of processing gateways and works outside of the US. GinJapay is available on google play: https://play.google.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 11, 2017