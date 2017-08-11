 
Android email app now lets you send people money right in the app

Google is making it easier to send cash using its Gmail app for Android.
 
 
GinJaPay
GinJaPay
NEW YORK - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Google is making it easier to send cash using its Gmail app for Android. You can already send people payments via Google Wallet through Gmail on the desktop. Now, that same feature is coming to the mobile app (but just Android, not iOS).

You tap the attach button like you normally would to send along a photo, video, or document, and now you'll see an option to attach some money. Recipients don't need a Gmail email address for it to work, and they can have money transferred directly to their bank account once it's been received.

Sending payments through Gmail is completely free on both sides, which does offer this option one advantage over the fees that come with Venmo or Square Cash. "But I'm outside the US and can't even use Venmo!" you might say. Unfortunately, sending funds through Gmail on Android is also a US-only thing for now.

GinJaPay is a startup that provides micro invoicing services that allow for money transfer through a number of processing gateways and works outside of the US. GinJapay is available on google play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ginjay.pay
