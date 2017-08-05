News By Tag
South Shore Habitat for Humanity Earns Coveted 4-Star Rating From Charity Navigator
Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity's overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders. On June 1, 2016, we upgraded our methodology for rating each charity's' financial health with CN 2.1. These enhancements further substantiates the financial health of our four star charities.
"South Shore Habitat for Humanity's exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public," according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. "Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds South Shore Habitat for Humanity to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world's most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support South Shore Habitat for Humanity."
"It's important our donors trust that we're using their donations wisely to provide decent, affordable housing in partnership with families in need," saidMartine Taylor, Executive Director of South Shore Habitat for Humanity. "Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters our good governance and financial accountability."
"Having our 4 star rating reaffirmed by Charity Navigator is a testament to our strong financial health, and accountability & transparency,"
South Shore Habitat for Humanity's rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge onwww.charitynavigator.org. More-detailed information about South Shore Habitat for Humanity's rating is available to Charity Navigator site visitors who become registered users, another free service.
About Charity Navigator
Charity Navigator,www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.
About South Shore Habitat for Humanity
South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community. South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer. "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director. South Shore Habitat for Humanity seeks corporate partners, sponsors, and volunteers from the community.
To learn more or find out how to get involved, visitwww.sshabitat.org
Follow them on Facebook:www.facebook.com/
South Shore Habitat for Humanity is located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.
