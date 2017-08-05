News By Tag
Aardvark Marketing Consultants win Best Marketing Automation Specialists 2017
"Marketing automation is a powerful tool in the marketing toolbox but can be an expensive minefield for the uninitiated"
The benefits of marketing automation include more personal level communication with prospects. This contrasts with the more traditional 'broadcast advertising' approach which involved targeted groups of people using specific demographics and media consumption. By engaging in a more personal way an automation system can generate more leads, increase the number of qualified leads and drive more sales through lead tracking. Another benefit is to increase cross-selling and up-selling to existing customers.
In todays' marketplace buyers are changing their behaviour. They can access more information about your company than ever before and sales cycle length has increased by 22% over the last 5 years because of changes in the decision-making process and more people being involved. Having an effective and efficient lead nurturing system is now seen as a basic requirement by many leaders in the marketing industry.
"Now celebrating its third year, the Technology Innovator Awards return in 2017 to showcase the talented individuals, teams and firms that form the backbone of this dynamic industry. We aim to raise the profile of those who's innovative thinking and commitment to technology make the industry what it is today. " Laura Hunter, Awards Co-ordinator, commented: "Technology is vital to everyday life; therefore it has been a real pleasure to be able to showcase those dedicated to making innovations happen. I would like to congratulate my winners and wish them the best of luck going forward."
For a free and confidential consultation about how Aardvark Marketing can help your business call us today on 0121 222 5743, email info@aardvarkmarktingconsultants.co.uk or visit our website http://www.aardvarkmarketingconsultants.co.uk for details
Contact
Gill Hutchinson
0121 222 5743
***@aardvarkmarketing.co.uk
