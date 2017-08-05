News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hungry Howie's Pizza Signs 20 Store Development Deal in Arizona
National Pizza Franchise Brings on New Franchisee to Further Develop Southwestern Presence
Simon is presently researching prospective store locations to bring even more of Hungry Howie's popular flavored crust pizzas to Arizona. With over 30 years of experience in business ownership, he operates multiple convenience stores and gas stations in both Arizona and Michigan. In addition, Simon has been involved with family business Atlas Oil, a premier national fuel supply and distribution company.
"Arizona is a big focus area for us and we know Fawzi is the perfect addition to our team to help expand our footprint all over the southwestern state," said Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie's. "Fawzi has successfully owned and operated a variety of businesses and we are certain with his expertise our Hungry Howie's restaurants in Arizona will continue to flourish."
"I've been looking to add a resilient brand to my business portfolio and was impressed by Hungry Howie's business model and famous flavored crust pizzas," said franchisee Fawzi Simon. "It's an honor to acquire the brands' existing Arizona locations and I look forward to growing the concept even more within the state.
For more information on Hungry Howie's, please visit www.hungryhowies.com.
###
About Hungry Howie's Pizza
Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie's Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie's Pizza has grown to almost 550 locations in 21 states across the U.S.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse