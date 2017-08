Hungry Howie's Pizza Signs 20 Store Development Deal in Arizona

National Pizza Franchise Brings on New Franchisee to Further Develop Southwestern Presence

--, originator of the Flavored Crustpizza, has inked a 20-store multi-unit agreement in Arizona with plans to open the new locations within the next five years. In addition, franchisee Fawzi Simon has also purchased 18 of the brand's existing stores in Phoenix and Tucson, with plans to remodel over the next 6 months.Simon is presently researching prospective store locations to bring even more ofpopular flavored crust pizzas to Arizona. With over 30 years of experience in business ownership, he operates multiple convenience stores and gas stations in both Arizona and Michigan. In addition, Simon has been involved with family business Atlas Oil, a premier national fuel supply and distribution company."Arizona is a big focus area for us and we know Fawzi is the perfect addition to our team to help expand our footprint all over the southwestern state," said Steve Jackson, CEO of"Fawzi has successfully owned and operated a variety of businesses and we are certain with his expertise ourrestaurants in Arizona will continue to flourish.""I've been looking to add a resilient brand to my business portfolio and was impressed bybusiness model and famous flavored crust pizzas," said franchisee Fawzi Simon. "It's an honor to acquire the brands' existing Arizona locations and I look forward to growing the concept even more within the state.For more information on, please visit www.hungryhowies.com ###Founded in 1973,is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crustpizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI,has grown to almost 550 locations in 21 states across the U.S.