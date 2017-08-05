News By Tag
Corporate Values, powered by Proforma Nominated for the 2017 Inc. 5000 List
"It is an honor to be nominated for this list among some of the fastest growing businesses in America," said Kaye. "Over the years, our team has worked hard to provide creative solutions, exceptional customer service and outstanding value."
Corporate Values, powered by Proforma was founded in 1999 and has grown to more than $2 million in annual sales and currently employs eight team members. The company has established itself as a leader in the branding and promotional marketing industry, providing clients with commercial printing services, promotional products, eCommerce and multimedia services.
The Inc. 5000 is an extension of Inc. magazine's well-known Inc. 500 rankings, which for more than 25 years has been the essential guide to the most successful entrepreneurial companies in America. Companies are ranked by revenue growth over a three-year period.
Corporate Values, powered by Proforma is a total marketing solutions provider located offering clients the latest in branded marketing, promotional products, apparel, print, direct mail, POP signage, trade show booths, custom packaging, website creation, mobile apps, video, social media and interactive digital publications. Whether these solutions are one-off projects or all integrated into an ongoing marketing campaign, Corporate Values, powered by Proforma can help clients tell their story and manage their brand. For more information, please visit http://corporatevalues.com/
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio. www.Proforma.com.
