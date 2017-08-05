News By Tag
Every Child's Hope In St. Louis County Offers 17th Annual Vehicle Assurance Classic to Support Kids
Join Randy Karraker of 101 ESPN for food beverages, an auction and the chance to win a weekend with a Tesla available
There is a chance to win a number of prizes, including a $10,000 hole in one, a weekend Tesla rental, four home game tickets to see the Saint Louis Football Club and hundreds of dollars in automotive, food and beverage products for auction. Prices for the tournament include non-golfing guests/spectators $50, Individuals $275 and teams of four $1,100.
"Last year, 100% of families in the Family Solutions for Kids program remained together following treatment and 64% of youth utilizing our Outpatient Psychiatric Services improved their behavioral problems," said Michael P. Brennan, ECH's Chief Executive Officer. "The golf tournament helps the kids we serve receive the therapeutic care they need. Consider this round of golf a double-eagle in a family, child or youth's future."
ECH was founded in 1858 as an orphanage for children whose immigrant parents had died from cholera outbreaks. As the needs of St. Louis children and families evolved, their services and programs have adapted to meet those ever-changing needs. Today ECH is no longer an orphanage, but caring for vulnerable children is still at the heart of each program.
To register as a team, individual or spectator for this event, visit Everychildshope.org/
