 
News By Tag
* Vehicle Assurance
* Charity Fundraiser
* 17th Annual Golf Classic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765

Every Child's Hope In St. Louis County Offers 17th Annual Vehicle Assurance Classic to Support Kids

Join Randy Karraker of 101 ESPN for food beverages, an auction and the chance to win a weekend with a Tesla available
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Vehicle Assurance
* Charity Fundraiser
* 17th Annual Golf Classic

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* St. Louis - Missouri - US

Subject:
* Events

ST. LOUIS - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- ECH, Every Child's Hope – a nearly two century-old non-profit that helps families, children and youth in need - will host its 17th Annual Vehicle Assurance Golf Classic and auction September 18th at the Old Hickory Golf Club in St. Peters, Missouri.  Alongside sportscaster Randy Karraker of 101 ESPN, the event will raise funds to support the programs of ECH including Family Solutions for Kids (https://everychildshope.org/family-solutions-for-kids/) and Outpatient Psychiatric Services (https://everychildshope.org/outpatient-child-psychiatric-services/) plus - lunch will be provided by St. Louis' hometown restaurant Bandana's Bar-B-Q.

There is a chance to win a number of prizes, including a $10,000 hole in one, a weekend Tesla rental, four home game tickets to see the Saint Louis Football Club and hundreds of dollars in automotive, food and beverage products for auction. Prices for the tournament include non-golfing guests/spectators $50, Individuals $275 and teams of four $1,100.

"Last year, 100% of families in the Family Solutions for Kids program remained together following treatment and 64% of youth utilizing our Outpatient Psychiatric Services improved their behavioral problems," said Michael P. Brennan, ECH's Chief Executive Officer. "The golf tournament helps the kids we serve receive the therapeutic care they need.  Consider this round of golf a double-eagle in a family, child or youth's future."

ECH was founded in 1858 as an orphanage for children whose immigrant parents had died from cholera outbreaks. As the needs of St. Louis children and families evolved, their services and programs have adapted to meet those ever-changing needs. Today ECH is no longer an orphanage, but caring for vulnerable children is still at the heart of each program.

To register as a team, individual or spectator for this event, visit Everychildshope.org/events (https://everychildshope.org/event/17th-annual-vehicle-ass...). You can also join Every Child's Hope on social media. They post on Twitter (https://twitter.com/EveryChildsHope) and Facebook as "ECH Every Child's Hope," sharing the impact ECH makes in the lives of thousands of kids and families annually.

Media Contact
Development Department
314-427-3755
***@echmail.org
End
Source:
Email:***@echmail.org Email Verified
Tags:Vehicle Assurance, Charity Fundraiser, 17th Annual Golf Classic
Industry:Event
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share