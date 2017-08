Every Child's Hope In St. Louis County Offers 17th Annual Vehicle Assurance Classic to Support Kids

Join Randy Karraker of 101 ESPN for food beverages, an auction and the chance to win a weekend with a Tesla available

-- ECH, Every Child's Hope – a nearly two century-old non-profit that helps families, children and youth in need - will host its 17Annual Vehicle Assurance Golf Classic and auction September 18at the Old Hickory Golf Club in St. Peters, Missouri. Alongside sportscaster Randy Karraker of 101 ESPN, the event will raise funds to support the programs of ECH including Family Solutions for Kids (https://everychildshope.org/family-solutions-for-kids/) and Outpatient Psychiatric Services (https://everychildshope.org/outpatient-child-psychiatric-services/) plus - lunch will be provided by St. Louis' hometown restaurant Bandana's Bar-B-Q.There is a chance to win a number of prizes, including a $10,000 hole in one, a weekend Tesla rental, four home game tickets to see the Saint Louis Football Club and hundreds of dollars in automotive, food and beverage products for auction. Prices for the tournament include non-golfing guests/spectators, Individualsand teams of four"Last year, 100% of families in the Family Solutions for Kids program remained together following treatment and 64% of youth utilizing our Outpatient Psychiatric Services improved their behavioral problems," said Michael P. Brennan, ECH's Chief Executive Officer. "The golf tournament helps the kids we serve receive the therapeutic care they need. Consider this round of golf ain a family, child or youth's future."ECH was founded in 1858 as an orphanage for children whose immigrant parents had died from cholera outbreaks. As the needs of St. Louis children and families evolved, their services and programs have adapted to meet those ever-changing needs. Today ECH is no longer an orphanage, but caring for vulnerable children is still at the heart of each program.To register as a team, individual or spectator for this event, visit Everychildshope.org/events ( https://everychildshope.org/ event/17th-annual- vehicle-ass... ). You can also join Every Child's Hope on social media. They post on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/ EveryChildsHope ) and Facebook as "ECH Every Child's Hope," sharing the impact ECH makes in the lives of thousands of kids and families annually.