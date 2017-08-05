 
Creative Communication & Design Wins Prestigious International Davey Awards

 
 
WAUSAU, Wis. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Creative Communication and Design, Inc. located in Wausau and Madison, Wisconsin was awarded two silver International Davey Awards for creative marketing campaigns and collateral produced in 2016. "Daveys" are coveted as one of the most prestigious awards given to small agencies worldwide.

The Davey Awards are sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. Award categories include Advertising and Marketing, Design, Websites, Social, Mobile and Video.

Creative Communication and Design earned the silver awards for two entries in two categories: a footwear catalog (Print Collateral-Brochure for Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Merrill, WI), and a craft beer sales kit (Promotional-Sales Kit/Folder for Mid-Wisconsin Beverage, Wausau, WI). A sampling of the entries and the awards can be viewed on the Creative Communication and Design Facebook page. Information on the Davey Awards themselves can be found at www.DaveyAwards.com.

Asked what the two awards meant to the company, Creative Director Shad Opper said, "It's great to be recognized for creativity and hard work, especially out of a pool of some 4,000 entries. It's a testament to the quality and effectiveness of the work our team produces."

"Both of these pieces represent the power of our immersion process—a deep understanding of our clients, their offerings, their markets, and the vehicles for delivering their brands and messages," added Cindy Baumann, principal.

"The Daveys are all about small agencies with big ideas producing amazing work," said Chris Liedtke, principal.  "This confirms to our clients that we deliver the best."

Source:Creative Communication and Design
Email:***@gmail.com
