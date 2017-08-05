News By Tag
Creative Communication & Design Wins Prestigious International Davey Awards
The Davey Awards are sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. Award categories include Advertising and Marketing, Design, Websites, Social, Mobile and Video.
Creative Communication and Design earned the silver awards for two entries in two categories: a footwear catalog (Print Collateral-Brochure for Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Merrill, WI), and a craft beer sales kit (Promotional-
Asked what the two awards meant to the company, Creative Director Shad Opper said, "It's great to be recognized for creativity and hard work, especially out of a pool of some 4,000 entries. It's a testament to the quality and effectiveness of the work our team produces."
"Both of these pieces represent the power of our immersion process—a deep understanding of our clients, their offerings, their markets, and the vehicles for delivering their brands and messages," added Cindy Baumann, principal.
"The Daveys are all about small agencies with big ideas producing amazing work," said Chris Liedtke, principal. "This confirms to our clients that we deliver the best."
