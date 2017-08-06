News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Keya Murthy, M.S.,C.Ht. contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Advanced Energy Medicine Practitioner shares the power of writing
In an inspiring story titled, "Write Away Your Worries," Keya shares how writing can lead individuals on a transformational journey.
Keya says, "Holding on to the past never helped anyone. Learn from it and let go. Lead the world through your written story of your personal transformational journey. Readers make great leaders. Every leader leaves their legacy through their written words. No one can tell your story in the most authentic way like you will. The only way to be immortal is through your stories for your future generation. What you would start tomorrow, begin today.What you would begin today, do it now."
Keya Murthy graduated with honors in Physics and holds a master's degree in Computer Science. At fourteen, she started tutoring students in physics and mathematics. She worked as a software engineer for twelve years. She serves as a Clinical Hypnotherapist, Trainer in Neuro-linguistic Programming and an Advanced Energy Medicine Practitioner at the Ventura Healing Center. She is passionate about helping her clients heal their hurt, gain clarity, refocus in life and live a happy, strong and purposeful life.Her promise is always to leave places looking and people feeling better than when she found them. To find out how working with Keya could help you visit coachkeya.com/
Thirteen authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at:http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-285-7218
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse